An old fashioned winter | Bakers Mills News

If we keep going with the snow storms we may end up with an old fashioned winter.

The road crews do a great job. They have to go over and over the same roads time and time again. If you watch the weather you will see that there are different types of storms are all over the United States. Still glad to be in the Adirondacks even though I complain about the snow and the cold.

Joan Ross will be staying for awhile with Fred and Chrissy Keller. After a couple of falls Joan had to spend a few days in the hospital. She is glad to be out of the hospital.

Joan Hitchcock is in the hospital with blood clots.

Don Moore is home and gaining after having another hand surgery.

Willie Ordway is doing good after having cataract surgery on his left eye. He had to travel in bad snow storm. He said he was awake through it all but didn’t feel a thing. Sure glad I was out for mine.

Keisha Sprague and Dezore Cleveland enjoyed some of the day going to Saratoga but snow storm on way home.

Last week was one of those weeks with ice storm on Tuesday, no school on Wednesday, more snow on Thursday. Folks won’t be bored shovel for awhile. Remember, spring is around the corner.

Alice Wade fell in one of the storms last week. She will be seeing the doctor often because of a few broken bones in her foot.

The yearly ladies’ tea at the Sodom Community Church on Saturday was a wonderful time of a brunch and fellowship. Everyone had a great time. Thanks to Cindy Gage Boller for sharing her life’s journey with us. Always love your family.

Reminder: the 22nd Sportsman Banquet will be held at the Wells Central School on March 4. Registration begins at 11 a.m. The seminars will begin at noon. Each one gets to pick two seminars to attend. The wild game dinner will begin at 2:30 p.m. Must be 10 years old to attend. The afternoon speaker will be Brandon Baker, “Aiming for the Exit” Whitetail hunter extraordinaire. Call Jim Abbott for more information at 924-2781.

Dick and Suzy Virgil was happy to share Raymond Virgil’s 90th birthday with him on Feb. 11th.

Happy Birthday to: Larry Warner, Jordan Wemett, Darryl West, John Heath, Kraig Millington, Ken Mulvey Sr, Sara Dunbar, Fanny Allen, Linda Witham, T.J. Lawrence, Ethan Carmody, Payton Rausch, Easton Rae Karpensky, Justin Wilkensen, Elliot Noel.

Happy Anniversary to: Lee and Daisy Allen.

Enjoy each and every day.