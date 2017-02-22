An absolutely beautiful weekend | Bakers Mills News

An absolutely beautiful weekend. The snow is melting and the eves are running. Even though winter is not over, these days can not be taken away from us.

Hope all the kids and staff enjoy this Presidents’ week. Gore Mountain should be happy. Quite the sight to see that so many cars were all the way to the road to Gore Mountain and traffic backed up to Margaret Prashaw’s.

Basketball season is over for the kids. They all did a great job and played hard.

Daisy Allen spent three weeks in hospital and rehab after having a hip replacement. She is on the gain but slow. Lee sure is a big help to her. She was happy to report that Lee was to see her every day when she was not at home. She said maybe he missed one day.

David Hall is recovering from surgery.

Keisha Sprague took Khaleah Cleveland to get her permit on Monday. She passed and her mother let her drive home.

Nicole Virgil is pleased to have a new car. Looks nice.

Phyllis Monthony said she doesn’t have to take much pain medication now since her shoulder surgery.

Andy Cleveland and daughter, Khaleah, had a day out on Saturday. Khaleah passed her road permit on Monday so Andy let Khaleah drive to the Wilton Mall. Later they enjoyed going snowmobiling. In the evening they were joined by Tina Dunbar and Joe Cleveland at Basils in North Creek for dinner.

Lee and Daisy Allen celebrated 60 years of marriage on Feb. 22.

Justin Zahniser and friend Rachel visited Justin’s parents, Ed and Chris Zahniser in Shepherdtown, WV on Saturday. They enjoyed eating out at an Indian Restaurant that Chef Rawal owns. The chef and Chris were born in India so in the conversation they could use a few Hindi words. Enjoyable evening.

Sorry to hear about the death of Robert “Bob” Johnson. We were classmates in school.

Also, sorry to hear about the death of John Collins.

Nice to have lunch with some of my family at Stewart’s after church Sunday. Saw other family and friends. Guess nice weather gets us out.

Martha Persons and I went to a concert at Oneida Community Church on Sunday evening.

Thanks to the Bakers Mills-Sodom Fire Company for their quick response when a passer by said that a church had a lot of smoke coming from it and described the Sodom Church. Many from the fire company checked it out with nothing at Sodom Church. Another call described the Bakers Mills Church. It was checked out and happened to be the outdoor furnace. Being that late at night would be a bit scary. Thanks again.

Michael and Jamie Perry and three children traveled from Kentucky to spend some time at Fred and Chrissy Kellers. Jamie will help take care of her grandmother, Joan Ross, with Chrissy and other family. Michael will travel back and forth with his job.

Happy Birthday to: Jerry Galusha, Barb Galusha, Allison McGee, Valerie Breason, Berniece Conlon, Vivian Kramar, Christopher Persons, Tim Frank Allen, Duaine Allen, Mary Nevins, Julia Allen, Talia Allen, Chad Lewis, Thomas Schilinski, Jim CookRon Allen Sr., Rusty Heath.

Enjoy each and every day.