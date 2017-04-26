Bout time | Conservation Conversations

Spring has finally sprung, bout time I say. What little ice on the lake is gone and the water is warming so fish are getting active. The landlocked salmon are hitting spoons out on Lake Champlain, soon the ponds will be deiced and canoes and kayaks will be skimming the waters trolling a spoon or streamers in anticipation of a strike.

The snow melt had many local rivers and streams ripping for a while, but they have calmed down and are looking fishy.

Stocking trout has begun and soon the rivers will be teaming with fish and with the easy winter, I am hoping for some good holdover rates. Habitat is important to allow fish to survive the winters. Deep holes that hold food and don’t freeze are critical.

The Two Fly Challenge is planned for May 19 and 20th this year and should be a great event. If you are new to this event, it’s a 2 day fun loving life, low competition, stress less fly fishing contest. Folks gather to meet once again and dig on life. Having fun and enjoying the river is the true meaning of the contest.

There will be a fly tyers reception on Friday the 19th after the first afternoon of fishing. The second day is a full day of water whipping followed by an evening banquet, along with raffles, and a casting competition. A guest speaker is also planned.

To register for this event, call 518-946-2255 or go to AusableFlyFishing.com.

Remember when you are out on the waters of your favorite fishing river, pond or lake, give something back. Here are 2 important items to do:

• Pick up the garbage and other junk dirt- bags leave behind! Trash left behind by others and so called fishermen gives us real ones a bad name.

• Take a few cuttings from willows, and /or red-osier dogwoods and stick them in the mud. A conservation fisherman should carry a small pair of pruners with them always for such work. You can buy a pair at the local hardware store for under $10.00. (what’s one more item in our vest to jingle anyway) Cuttings should be about 2 foot long and stuck into the soft earth about a foot along the water’s edge, or layed on its side and buried in the water as deep as possible, and covered with a rock to hold it in place. These cuttings will sprout and the roots help hold the banks, while the leaves will provide nutrients to the water later in life. Nutrients are important in freestone streams; they feed the bugs that feed the fish.

Good fishing to you all and let’s protect our interests.

Rich Redman is a retired District Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and an avid outdoorsman. His column will appear regularly. He may be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.