I’ve been getting out the door more this spring, mostly just exploring the woods around here. A huge newly logged area has some new routes that are walkable though most of the area will be impossible to bushwhack through for years.

I hope raspberries and blackberries will spring up to make up for the negative aspects of logging — including the fact that the tree the ravens’ nest that I found last year was apparently cut down. I haven’t found the new one and I was hoping to be able to watch young being fed this year.

Ravens are not always “nice,” but are unbelievably smart and have a huge language of calls and behaviors. One landed outside our window a couple of weeks ago and it was huge, (they have a wingspan of over four feet,) so up close they are easy to tell from crows. When flying they often soar like hawks while crows do not.

A few weeks ago I braved some snow banks and mud to get onto the local airport. There were almost no spring birds here yet but a big white bird was waddling down the middle of the runway! A heron flew over towards it and it took off, showing the black wingtips on what I think was a snow goose. It was not an injured one left behind by a flock (and it was too early for that anyhow) so I don’t understand what it was doing there.

To most people a huge flock of snow geese is a treat, but I was happy to see just one because they are destroying vast areas of their tundra nesting grounds. Unlike Canada geese — which are a man-made problem of a different kind when they live here — snow geese pull up plants by the roots and eat them, including aquatic plants in shallow water. Prehistorically they wintered on the Gulf coast but with the increase in rice and other grain growing (some planted for them when they were declining in number many years ago) and wildlife refuges, the plentiful food on the flyways allowed them to explode in population till now there are 15 million of them trying to nest on the tundra.

Myriad other species are being crowded out and their own nesting areas devastated. It’s too much of a beautiful bird!

One late afternoon a couple of weeks ago I stopped the car in an open area on River Road so I could watch a dozen turkey vultures overhead doing their end of day dance — weaving in and out amongst each other in a loose circle. Their underwings flashed silver in the sunlight coming in low from the west. They did this for about five minutes, never colliding and obviously just having fun. (Vultures? Yes!)

Suddenly they pulled out one by one into a straight line heading north. I think there was one bird way ahead, and they were following it. They have always roosted overnight in a big dead pine near us overlooking the river, first landing in open poplars opposite our house, then moving to the tree at dusk though so far this year I have only seen them land in big pines across the river. I hope they come home to roost! They are just as interesting as any other wild bird when you take the time to look up and around once in a while, and then to “look up” whatever you see, in books or on the internet.