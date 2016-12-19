Christmas | Bakers Mills News

It is a little after 4 a.m. Monday morning. There has been a light snow falling all night, but it is picking up speed now. Looking down Edwards Hill Road, I see the light where Bill and Bertha Hitchcock used to live. Dad and Mom used to look for their light after the leaves fell off the trees.

The temperature was also something to compare. Dad would ask Bertha. Bertha would ask Muriel Hitchcock. Muriel always had the cold temp. She was near the brook. I still check the temp each morning. Who can I share with? Good memories.

Be sure to add layers when outside in this very cold weather. Be sure your pets are warm and safe.

It really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas as you travel around and see the many lights. Makes us know that we have neighbors and seeing the events come alive.

Carolyn Heath McCullen is a patient at Albany Med. Hospital. She is Aunt Violet’s daughter.

Aunt Ginny Dalaba had to have another eye surgery last Thursday. Uncle Oliver and Aunt Ginny live in Florida all the time now. They don’t have to fight the Michigan winters.

Harlee Bradway turned 13 on Dec. 11. She was happy to have family help celebrate her special day at her home on Owens Road in North Creek.

Christmas in Schroon Lake was Saturday evening. The tree lighting and a visit with Santa. The Senior Citizens Site served hot chocolate and decorated home made sugar cookies. I enjoyed seeing so many there where Keisha and helpers served the folks. The kids had pictures to color.

A huge turnout for the benefit for Josh and Nicole Virgil and Savannah. So many donated baskets, cash, and the silent auction. The spaghetti dinner was so good. Also, good music.

Sorry to hear that Dick Virgil took a spill while fixing the outdoor wood furnace.

Remember the Christmas program at the Sodom Community Church Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. Also, in the morning worship there will be Christmas caroling instead of the regular service. Everyone is welcome to both.

Happy Birthday to: Andrew Cameron, Annie Millington, Marcus Lorensen, Bob Austin, Ron G. Grimes, Becky Bradway, Krista Bacon, Tommy Sylvester, Terry Sylvester, Kayla Millington, Hudson Dunkley.

Enjoy each and every day.