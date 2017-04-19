The 60th anniversary of an Adirondack tradition, the Whitewater Derby, is scheduled for May 6 and 7 in North River, North Creek and Riparius. Johnsburg Historical Society is proud to have preserved 60 years of Whitewater photographs, programs, buttons, memorabilia and news clippings.

Many of those Whitewater Derby items currently are on loan from Johnsburg High School to North Creek Railroad Depot Museum for its derby exhibit at Tannery Pond Community Center.

Started in 1958 by the Johnsburg Fish and Game Club, the Whitewater Derby has become nationally renown. The weekend-long race series is one of the longest running canoe competitions in the United States.

Saturday, May 6 begins with 9 a.m. registration in North River. Slalom races begin at 11 a.m. Following the slalom races, the “not so whitewater race” will appeal to beginners and intermediates and those who are seeking a more relaxing river experience. At 3 p.m. Basil and Wicks hosts an after-race party with music, prizes and awards.

Sunday, May 7 begins with 9 a.m. registration at the Hudson River pavilion near the train station in North Creek. Races start at 11 a.m. for a 9 mile down-river trip to Riparius. Immediately following the down-river race, awards will be presented at the Riparius finish line.

Johnsburg Historical Society needs volunteers to work on preservation of derby artifacts and many other pieces of Johnsburg history. Contact us at 251-5788 or johnsburghistory@gmail.com. There are many tasks, large and small, which need attention. Be a part of your town’s history!