Corrections, reflections and reader impute | Turning Back the Pages

Corrections, reflections and reader impute

It has been a great pleasure these last few dreary winter months to receive friendly and interesting phone calls from Sun readers who read this column.

It has always been my steadfast opinion that nothing should ever be allowed in print, especially on the subject of history, unless it is totally correct and I have worked diligently to put that theory into practice. As the great writer, Dorothy Killgallen, once wrote: “I’d like to be right all the time but sometimes I just can’t make it!”

Seneca Ray Stoddard

In my Jan. 28 column in The Sun, I wrote a short history and remembrance of this great Adirondack photographer that I have always so admired and I was happy to find that many of our readers felt the same way.

I felt extremely honored to hear from a renown and popular area history writer from Cossayuna whose name has been legend in Warren County. For many years Joseph Cutshall King has written a history column for the Post Star and has been deeply involved in many projects over the years involving countless areas of Adirondack history. He is currently gathering information on Seneca Ray Stoddard and when he called and we discussed Stoddard’s intriguing history.

Two areas I wish to clear up: In my story I mentioned that Seneca Ray had two sons with his first wife, Helen Augusta. They were Charles and LeRoy Stoddard. I then wrote that he had two sons also with his second wife, Emily Doty, and this proved not to be true. In my research I found in the man’s obituary that upon his death he lived on 17 Harlem Street in Glens Falls and was survived by his second wife, Emily Doty and their two surviving sons proved to be her step-sons, not her children. I discovered this when Mr. King correctly told me that Seneca Ray only had two children.

Snakes mislabeled

Seneca Ray Stoddard was born in Wilton, Saratoga County, New York. I received a call from a man who currently lives in that town who politely admonished me saying that I was wrong to misquote Seneca Ray in Seneca’s writing about the rattle snakes surviving the sinking of the boat, John Jay, in 1856, on Lake George.

I researched the story about the rattle snakes who escaped the wreck in a box which after being tossed by the waves had floated to shore with a little girl precariously clinging on to one end while the reptiles peered out the other side. I carefully quoted Seneca Ray’s own words about the “Rattell Snaicks,” and my quote and spelling was factual. The snakes became victim to the Sun’s well meaning and diligent proof reading department and the spelling was painfully “corrected” leaving me the poor victim. If they will just send me a nice valentine card on Valentine’s Day, all will be forgiven.

Unlovable snakes

Speaking of mankind’s aversion to snakes! I recently found an old volume that reprinted a 1688 hand book which included advice on how to kill snakes.

The long dead author wrote, “How to gather Snakes and Adders to one place. Take one handful of onion, and ten River Crab fish, pound them together, and lay it in the places where the Snakes and Adders are, and they will all gather together. Take a large Rhadish, and strike the Adder and Snake with it, and one blow will kill them.” (Note: I will bet that the person who was unable to spell radish could not have spelled rattle snakes either! Maybe they were right and we are the ones whose spelling is wrong.)

Warrensburg buildings, long gone

I wrote about several old buildings, back on Dec. 24, 2016, that once graced our Queen Village, which were either torn down or in most cases were destroyed by fires. I had several telephone calls from readers who had fond memories of some of these old landmarks. I was asked why I had not mentioned the historic Messenger House that stood for so many years on Hudson Street.

The Messenger House remembered

The Messenger House was a sturdy, sensible building on the east side of the street which Martin L. Messenger built after he came to Warrensburg in 1900 from Stony Creek to run a mercantile business.

Mr. Messenger was born Feb. 27, 1855 and when he reached manhood, he was described as a “hustler,” which I think was a complimentary term in those by-gone days. Before coming to Warrensburg he conducted a stage line which did business between Stony Creek and Harrisburg and worked in the hotel and livery business.

After coming to Warrensburg, the building he had built was originally a store and residence, and it later became a fine hotel and later yet a summer boarding house.

Mr. Messenger married Miss May Millis, of Stony Creek, on Nov. 23, 1879 and they had two daughters and one son and the family were all faithful members of the Warrensburg Methodist Church. He was known for his strict honesty, sobriety and natural talent for business and was considered as one of the solid men of the town.

The building stayed in the family until 1950 when it was owned by Messenger’s last surviving child, a daughter, Winifred Messenger Kerr. The building burned on March 28, 1988 when, in a rather run down state, it served as a tavern. I believe that the ghost of popular bartender Vincent T. “Jim” Spinazzola, who died March 8, 1990, still roams there as he loved the place and its customers just as they all loved him.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.