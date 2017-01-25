December news from the Ticonderoga Fire Department

The month of December was a very busy and emotional month for the Ticonderoga Fire Department.

We responded to a total of 17 emergencies including: Two building fires, one chimney fire, three motor vehicle accidents, four residential/commercial fire alarms, four carbon monoxide alarms and three other general alarms.

Our membership totaled 216.7 man hours for all of the emergencies with an average response time of 3.5 minutes and an average time from call to on scene of six minutes with the average call taking 43.1 minutes.

In addition to responding to the emergencies we also conducted four weekly training drills that included 136 man hours.

Our membership had a very busy year as we responded to 201 emergencies in 2016 including:

Ten building fires, 48 commercial/residential fire alarms, 11 carbon monoxide alarms, 14 forest/brush fires, 23 motor vehicle accidents, 18 EMS assists as well as 77 other general alarms.

All these calls totaled 2,566 man hours with an average response time of three minutes and an average time of six minutes from the time of call until the first unit arrived on scene and the average call taking 47.5 minutes.

We also conducted 64 trainings total 2,364 man hours.

On Dec. 1 we held our annual election of officers and we are pleased to announce the elected officers for 2017 are as follows:

Matthew Watts, Fire Chief; William Norton, 1st Assistant Chief; Phil Huestis, 2nd Assistant Chief; Michael LaVallie, 3rd Assistant Chief; Pete Borho, Captain; Joelle Stonitsch, 1st Lieutenant; Ken Bennett, 2nd Lieutenant; John Watts, Fire Police Captain; Chad Jordon, Fire Police Lieutenant; Mary Cunningham, President, James Bergeron, Vice President; Dan Halpert, Secretary; Lynette Bergeron, Treasurer; Donna Trudeau, Assistant Treasurer; Chad Jordon, Trustee; Matthew Cook, Trustee; Richard Stormer III, Trustee; Dan Halpert, Historian; Kristopher Stonitsch, Chaplain; Phil Huestis, Sergeant at Arms.

The officers would like to thank all the members for their hard work and dedication during the past year and look forward to working with everyone in 2017.

Our Department also wishes to thank the community for always supporting us.

With the frigid weather upon us the lakes and ponds are starting to freeze over and with that brings everyone out to ice fish.

Please test the ice before going out on it and one small item that could save your life if you happen to fall through is a pair of ice picks that could easily be carried when on the ice.

Our department is always are looking for new members with several different types of membership available. Membership includes, regular, associate, junior and auxiliary and applications can be obtained on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7 p.m. or contact any member for more information. You don’t have to be an interior firefighter and go in burning buildings to help us, we have members who drive, are fire police, exterior support, administrative, etc., there are many ways to help without going into a burning building, feel free to stop by and see how you can help. Junior members are a great way for our youth to get involved in community service.