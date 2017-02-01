Ecosystem services as natural capital | Notes from Planet Earth

In my April 2016 column I wrote about some of the “ecosystem services” provided by forests. These important services are often unrecognized, under-appreciated, and usually unpaid for economic benefits that we humans derive from our natural environment.

Among such services are included the synthetic capabilities of micro-organisms, which have given us antibiotics to aid us in combatting disease both in ourselves and in our domestic animals, as well as enzymes to aid us in the production of useful foods and chemical products.

Evolution has also provided us with novel genes from various organisms which, when inserted in appropriate hosts, have given us disease-resistant or herbicide-resistant crops. Some specialized microbes have proven highly effective and valuable in degrading toxic wastes and one has recently been found that degrades a widely used plastic into its constituent precursors. All these “ecosystem services” are elements in the “natural capital” that we humans have inherited free of charge.

Today I’m describing an ecosystem service provided by an interesting variety of shrimp. This small crustacean is commonly known as the harlequin mantis shrimp (because of its bright red color, shrimp-like features, and praying mantis-like pose) and it has given us some clues regarding the construction of tough, light weight, armor. This two to seven inch long marine animal, which looks like an armored caterpillar, has a pair of appendages near its mouth which end in club-shaped knobs. It uses these clubs to smash its victim’s (crabs, mollusks and fish) shells or skulls allowing it to consume the softer inner parts. The forces produced by this animal’s blows are sufficient to shatter a glass aquarium wall. With an acceleration of up to 10,400 g’s the clubs can reach speeds of about 24 yards per second.

The question scientists asked was: how and of what are these clubs constructed so as not to fracture or crumble upon striking a hard object? Their research showed that the striking surface is highly organized and composed of the same material as our bones and tooth enamel. But to retard any cracks that might form in these latter mineral layers they are interspersed with layers of a natural polymer of sugar found in some shellfish and insect skeletons. Softer, less mineralized, material underlies these top layers and provides resilience. Taken together, these multiple layers of varied composition and orientation form a light weight but extremely tough organ that can withstand repeated blows without shattering.

Modern body armor also makes use of layered materials of different toughness and resilience. But improvements continue to be looked for and what we learn from organisms like the harlequin mantis shrimp may give us further insights as to both the best materials, and the best arrangements of these materials, to use in the construction of armored suits and heavy construction equipment. Discoveries such as these should reinforce our motivation to maintain and protect the species diversity we have been fortunate enough to share this planet with. The extinction of species caused by human activities means a permanent loss of potentially valuable capital.