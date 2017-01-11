Teens & Screens | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown Social Center is offering a series of events this winter called “Teens & Screens” to help parents handle the digital age.

Many parents are overwhelmed with the constantly changing territory of the electronic world. We hope to help parents find out what kids are exposed to on smart phone apps, the internet and interactive gaming, and help them become better equipped to manage their child’s screen time.

The first offering in this series is a showing of the movie, “Screenagers,” on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Social Center.

“Screenagers” probes into the corners of family life, including the director’s own, and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through surprising insights from authors and brain scientists, solutions emerge on how we can empower kids to best navigate the digital world. Suitable for parents and students grade 5 and up.

Do you wonder what kids in our community are doing on their phones and social media? Who they can talk to over Minecraft or Xbox Live?

Ask community members who know! After the movie, a panel of people from our community who know and work with your kids will be available to answer questions like: What apps are kids using and what can they do. Who can my kids talk to on interactive video and internet games, what do I need to pay attention to?

Panelists include Arin Burdo, Jason Colby, Josh Hameed, Brian Gay and Connie Blaine.

Save the date for the next offering in the series: a class on using parental controls and managing family screen time. Join Ken Hughes on Monday, February 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to learn how to create a safe environment for screen time and set up parental controls on your child’s phone.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.