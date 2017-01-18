New fitness instructor | Elizabethtown Social Center

The social center is excited to welcome new fitness instructor Colleen Downs! Colleen will offer a three-week introductory series starting Monday, Jan. 23, called Power Play.

Colleen recently moved back into the area. While she has always loved weight training and various group exercises, running has been her first love. Starting with the Social Center Road Race, leading to trail and road running, and finally a full marathon as an adult. An irreversible injury meant that she needed to redirect her focus into other forms of fitness.

Colleen understands the challenges of maintaining good health with the daily stresses of life. In her case, Colleen’s weight often vacillated from a healthy weight to about 30 pounds overweight. On two occasions, she weighed well over 200 pounds. She learned that living a healthy lifestyle involves more than eating a certain way or exercising; it also includes being happy with oneself and managing the challenges and stresses in life.

Power Play is an intro series that teaches creative and fun exercise moves — which can also be used for home-based workouts — that include strength, flexibility, and balance, with cardio bursts. Power Play classes are on Jan. 23, Jan. 30, and Feb. 6, at 5 p.m. and the three-week session costs $30.

The electronics help group Tech 101 will be offered again on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. “The MacMan” Ken Hughes, will help you have more fun with your digital devices! The class is perfect for those who are learning a new computer, tablet, iPad, or any other new technology “toy.” Please call the center to sign up.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m., with a sentimental look at some great songs from the late 19th and early 20th century. Concerts will be presented in mid-May. New members are always welcome; no audition necessary. For more information, please contact Susan Hughes at sfhsings@gmail.com or 534-0800.

A pickleball clinic for adults will be offered at the ELCS Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to all abilities. Come find out about this new trend in fitness!

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.