Pickleball clinic offered | Elizabethtown Social Center

A pickleball clinic for adults will be offered at the ELCS Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plattsburgh instructor Wayne Ducatte will teach pickleball basics and rules. The clinic is free and open to all abilities.

Pickleball has burst into the fitness scene and is continuing to grow more popular every year. According to USAPA.org, there now are over 15,000 indoor and outdoor courts in the US. Pickleball is being introduced everywhere from retirement communities to athletic clubs to physical education classes in schools. Though the game can become more competitive for those who enjoy a fast pace, many players enjoy the social aspects of the game and the ability to stay casually active.

Though the name may sound silly, pickleball is a fun sport for all ages and abilities that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It can be played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a modified tennis net with a paddle and a plastic ball similar to a whiffle ball.

During the winter months, the Center partners with ELCS to offer indoor pickleball for adults in the school auditorium on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6 p.m. The social center offers two outdoor pickleball courts on Lawrence Way and a third court adjacent to the basketball court on the center lawn.

More information about our outdoor courts and open adult pickleball at ELCS can be found on the center website or in the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball and Tennis.”

Colleen Downs is currently offering Power Play, an intro-fitness series that teaches creative and fun exercise moves that include strength, flexibility, and balance, with cardio bursts. Power Play classes are on Jan. 23, Jan. 30, and Feb. 6, at 5 p.m. and the three-week session costs $30.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale began rehearsing for the spring session on Jan. 24. Rehearsals are Tuesdays at 7 p.m. It is not too late to join in. For more information, please contact Susan Hughes at sfhsings@gmail.com or 534-0800.

Kye Perry offers Zumba class on Wednesday Feb. 1, at 5:15 p.m.

Writers Group meets Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.