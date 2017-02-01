The MacMan | Elizabethtown Social Center

Did you receive a new electronic device for Christmas and would like to learn more about it? “The MacMan” Ken Hughes offers an electronics help group called Tech 101 on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Ken will help you have more fun with your digital devices! The class is free and perfect for those who are learning a new computer, tablet, iPad, or any other new technology. Ken specializes in Apple products, but can help with others as time allows. The class is not intended to diagnose or repair devices. Please call the center to sign up for a time slot.

As a part of the Teens and Screens series, Ken will return to the center on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m., with a class on using parental controls and managing family screen time.

Many parents are overwhelmed with the new digital age and finding healthy boundaries for their children. It is all so new and constantly changing. We will explore how to use parental control apps and tips for creating a healthy environment for screen time. This class is free!

Colleen Downs is currently offering Power Play, an intro fitness series that teaches creative and fun exercise moves that include strength, flexibility, and balance, with cardio bursts. The last Power Play class is Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

Open pickleball for adults is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays in the ELCS Auditorium from 6 - 8 p.m. as the school schedule allows. Check the facebook group “Social Center Pickleball & Tennis” for updates.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m. It is not too late to join in. For more information, please contact Susan Hughes at sfhsings@gmail.com or 534-0800.

Kye Perry will offer a Zumba class on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5:15 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 - 6 p.m., Friday 3 - 9 p.m. and Saturday 2 - 9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.