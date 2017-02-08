Screen time battles | Elizabethtown Social Center

Overwhelmed by the screen time battle? Nervous about the things to which your children have access on their devices? Or more unsettling, who has access to your children? Concerned about behavior changes after too much screen time? Unsure what to do about it?

You are not alone.

Most parents have good intentions when it comes to digital devices for their children. But fast-changing technology and the social media explosion have made it challenging to know how to keep children safe and healthy while allowing them to benefit from smart phones, tablets and laptops.

As research becomes available, one thing is becoming more clear everyday: unrestricted access to digital devices is not healthy for children.

If you are trying to figure out how to lead your children in the digital age, let MacMan Ken Hughes guide you through the first steps of setting up parental controls and creating a healthy space for screen time in your household.

Ken will offer a free workshop at the center on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Bring yours and your children’s devices so you can learn hands-on how to implement safe boundaries.

Topics Ken will cover include: creating a safe environment, earning screen time, age-appropriate responsibilities/privileges, acceptable use rules, device restrictions settings, parental controls, iCloud Family Share and wifi router management.

Open pickleball for adults is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays in the ELCS Auditorium from 6 - 8 p.m. as the school schedule allows. Check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball & Tennis” for updates.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Kye Perry offers Zumba class on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5:15 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the writers group meets at 1 p.m. and the American Legion meets at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, is Black Light Night: teen members and their guests decorate the center to glow under black lights and Kye leads Zumba!

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.