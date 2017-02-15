Chess enthusiasts wanted | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown Social Center is looking for chess enthusiasts willing to share their love for the game with teens. 

A chess club will begin in March, after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in preparation for the Annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament, sponsored by the Amsel-Prime family. 

If you enjoy chess and would volunteer to challenge our teen rec members to a game and give helpful pointers, please contact the center. A commitment to every meeting is not necessary — help for one or two afternoons is welcome and appreciated.

Teens can become Social Center-certified babysitters! 

The center will offer babysitting classes next month. The program includes a child care basics class by the ACAP Child Care Program on Thursday, March 16, from noon until 3 p.m., and CPR and First Aid by the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad on Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Teen members only pay $15 for the program if registered by March 10. Cost for non-members aged 12 - 18, or members registering after March 10, is $30. Fee includes lunch on Friday. Contact the center to register. 

Students who complete all babysitting classes will receive a certificate of completion and an American Heart Association CPR/First Aid Card.

The social center makes available a list of teens who have taken these classes to parents looking for babysitters. 

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m. 

Kye Perry will offer a Zumba class on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5:15 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 - 6 p.m., Friday, 3 - 9 p.m. and Saturday, 2 - 9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.

