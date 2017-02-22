Time to think about gardening | Elizabethtown Social Center

The time to think about gardening is fast approaching! The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets Thursday, March 2, at 11 a.m. for their annual pot luck lunch.

The garden club is seeking new members who enjoy gardening and growing indoors and out. This month’s luncheon is a great opportunity to meet members and find out more about what the club does. All are welcome: bring a dish and the recipe to share. Contact Kathy Linker at 873-6493 for more information.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad will offer CPR and first aid training at the social center for students ages 12 and up on Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Becoming CPR and first aid certified can be very useful to students. It is necessary in lifeguard training, helpful for child care, looks good on applications for jobs, colleges and scholarships — and just makes one a better citizen, prepared to be helpful!

Teen members only pay $10 for the class if registered by March 10. Cost for non-members, or members registering after the deadline, is $25. Pizza lunch provided.

Open pickleball for adults is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays in the ELCS Auditorium from 6 - 8 p.m. as the school schedule allows. Check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball & Tennis” for updates.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Kye Perry offers Zumba class on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:15 p.m.

On Thursday, March 2, Writers Group meets at 1 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 - 6 p.m., Friday 3 - 9 p.m. and Saturday 2 - 9 p.m. Chess club is on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school in preparation for the chess tournament on March 25.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.