Burlesque Night | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown Social Center offers local students the opportunity to take a few classes in March.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad will offer CPR and First Aid training at the social center for students ages 12 and up on Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Teen rec members only pay $10 for the class if registered by March 10. Cost for non-members, or members registering after March 10, is $25. Pizza lunch provided.

Any student who would like to become an Elizabethtown Social Center Certified Babysitter can add on a child care basics class by the ACAP Child Care Program on Thursday, March 16, from noon until 3 p.m. Adding this class to the First Aid/CPR class will cost an additional $5. Students who complete both classes will receive a certificate of completion and an American Heart Association CPR/First Aid Card.

Open pickleball for adults is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays in the ELCS Auditorium from 6-8 p.m. as the school schedule allows. Check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball & Tennis” for updates.

Teen Rec Chess Club is on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school in preparation for the Chess Tournament on March 25. The center is still looking for volunteers who would play chess and give pointers for one or two of these afternoons.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Kye Perry will offer a Zumba class on Wednesday, March 8, at 5:15 p.m.

Kye will also offer a Burlesque Night on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. Come release your inner diva! Bring your heels and feather boas to learn two choreographed routines under the black lights. This hour and a half class is for women aged 18 and up and costs $10.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.