Love for fine arts | Elizabethtown Social Center

In conjunction with Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, the Elizabethtown Social Center is bringing 55 middle school students to the Broadway tour of “Wicked: the Musical” this Friday.

For the third year in a row, the center and ELCS have worked together to offer this day trip to students grades 6 through 8. Stops on the trip include miSci, a children’s hands-on science museum, and Proctors Theater — both in Schenectady.

Many of our students lack access to the performing arts. It was a passion of Cora Putnam Hale, the center’s founder, to share a love for fine arts with local youth.

The center has historically made teen trips a priority, recognizing that there is value in broadening the horizons of our children. The center appreciates the cooperation of ELCS to offer this wonderful opportunity.

If you love the arts and support our goal of exposing children to performing arts, please considering donating. Donations can be earmarked for this annual trip or our summer concert series which brings child-friendly performances to Elizabethtown. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, all donations to the social center are deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Open pickleball for adults is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays in the ELCS Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. as the school schedule allows. Check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball & Tennis” for updates.

Teen Rec Chess Club is on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m. in preparation for the Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament on March 25. The center is still looking for volunteers who would play chess with teen members and share their strategies for one or two of these afternoons.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Kye Perry offers Zumba class on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:15 p.m.

On Thursday, March 16, the writers group meets at 1 p.m. and the American Legion meets at 7 p.m. Both groups welcome new members anytime.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.