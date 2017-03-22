Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown Social Center is pleased to host the annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament on Saturday, March 25. The tournament is sponsored by the Amsel-Prime family in memory of Dr. Melvyn B. Amsel, who loved chess! Students ages 12 and up may participate. Register at noon sharp. $100 will go to the player who takes first place and $50 to the runner up. Other prizes will be given depending on participation. All players will receive a Stewart’s Shops ice cream certificate.

The social center would like to thank all at ELCS who played a role in the trip to see “Wicked” and visit miSci. Everything went very well and would not have happened without the support of the ELCS administration, office staff, chaperones and transportation department. Our little community worked well together to make this big trip happen!

We would also like to acknowledge the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th grade ELCS students who attended for behaving so well! Our group’s good behavior was complimented at the museum and by other people sitting near us in the theater. This speaks volumes about our school, teachers and families.

Open pickleball for adults is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays in the ELCS Auditorium from 6 - 8 p.m. as the school schedule allows. Check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball & Tennis” for updates.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Kye Perry will offer Zumba class on Wednesday, March 29, at 5:15 p.m.

On Thursday, March 30, Writers Group meets at 1 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 - 6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.