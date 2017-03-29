Upcoming container garden class | Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown Social Center is pleased to announce the winner of the annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament — Brandon Tromblee! Brandon bested four competitors without a single loss to win the double elimination tournament.

Jack Rice took second place in the chess tournament, and Noah Jacques came in third. Other participants included Anna Burdo, Walter Moore, Andrew Perry-Rowe, and Patrick Perry-Rowe. Everyone played very well.

Many thanks to the Amsel-Prime family for sponsoring the tournament in memory of Dr. Melvyn B. Amsel.

Learn to make your own miniature container garden for indoors or out with the Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club on Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m.

Master Gardener Kathy Linker shows how to create these fun, creative gardens. Bring a small container with drain holes and any decorative items you wish to use (figurines, stones, small sticks, etc.) Soil and plants are provided.

The garden club is seeking new members who enjoy gardening and growing indoors and out. All are welcome. Bring a bagged lunch; coffee and dessert are provided. Contact Kathy Linker at 873-6493 for more information.

Open pickleball for adults is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays in the ELCS Auditorium from 6-8 p.m. as the school schedule allows. Check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball & Tennis” for updates.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Kye Perry offers Zumba class on Wednesday, April 5, at 5:15 p.m.

On Thursday, April 6, Writers Group meets at 1 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.