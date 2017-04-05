Concert With Coffee and Confections | Elizabethtown Social Center

Enjoy Janice Kyle and Timothy Mount in “Concert With Coffee and Confections” on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Social Center.

Program includes works by Tor Aulin, Debussy, Michael Head and Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari, with Janice on oboe and Timothy on piano. Admission is free.

Kye Perry will offer bootcamp through April and May. Bootcamp is a HIIT (high intensity interval training) class using your own body weight and various exercises such as but not limited to: burpees, push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, planks, sit-ups, crunches, etc. Participants will go through timed exercise intervals (10-50 seconds) to increase heart rate and maximize calorie burn and gain strength.

Kye’s bootcamp class will be on Mondays at 5:15 p.m. and cost $7 per person.

Congratulations to all of the winners of the weekly pool tournaments this winter: Anna Burdo, Gavin Burdo, Cameron Drake, Brayden Drew, Chloe Moulton and Wade Phinney. They will play in the April 21 Tournament of Champions for the ultimate social center pool title. Runners-up will also compete: Sheena Chandler, Ethan Graham, Jon Hutter and Noah Jacques.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Kye offers Zumba class on Wednesday, April 12, at 5:15 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.