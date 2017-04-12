Boater education | Elizabethtown Social Center

Boating season is coming! Did you know that all individuals born on or after May 1, 1997 are required to successfully complete an approved course in boater education to operate a motorboat? 

A boater safety course will be offered at the center on Sunday, May 21, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Captains Heather and Brian Olson will present the  free NYS Parks-approved class. Adults and children age 10 or older may register. Persons 18 and older are required to pay $10 by mail after the class to NYS for the issuance of the card. Call 873-2476 for more information or to register.

Do not miss Janice Kyle and Timothy Mount in “Concert With Coffee and Confections” on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at the social center. Program includes works by Tor Aulin, Debussy, Michael Head and Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari, with Janice on oboe and Timothy on piano. Admission is free.

Open pickleball for adults is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays in the ELCS Auditorium from 6-8 p.m. as the school schedule allows. Check the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball & Tennis” for updates.

Kye Perry offers Bootcamp interval training class on Mondays through April and May at 5:15 p.m. The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Kye offers Zumba class on Wednesday, April 12, at 5:15 p.m.

On Thursday, April 20, Writers Group meets at 1 p.m. and the local American Legion meets at 7 p.m.

The annual Teen Rec Pool Tournament of Champions will be held Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m. 

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.

