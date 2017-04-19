Spring concerts | Elizabethtown Social Center

Save the date for the Pleasant Valley Chorale spring concerts! 

The first concert will be held at the Essex Community Church on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. The chorale will also perform in Elizabethtown at the United Church of Christ on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. 

The program, led by Susan Hughes, will include songs of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, including Sidewalks of New York, Maple Leaf Rag, By the Beautiful Sea, and more. More details to come soon.

A New York State Parks approved boater safety course will be offered at the center on Sunday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults and children ages 10 or older may register. Call the instructors, Captains Heather and Brian Olson, at 873-2476 for more information or to register.

The annual Teen Rec Pool Tournament of Champions will be held Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

Kye Perry offers bootcamp interval training class on Mondays through April and May at 5:30 p.m. 

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m. 

Kye offers Zumba class on Wednesday, April 26, at 5:15 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m. 

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.

