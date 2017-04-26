Change Your Garden From Flat to Fun | Elizabethtown Social Center

Announcing the 2017 Elizabethtown Social Center Pool Champion: Jonathan Hutter!

Jon won the annual Teen Rec Pool Tournament of Champions on Friday, April 21. His name will be engraved on a permanent plaque displayed in the social center game room.

Anna Burdo took second place in the tournament and Wade Phinney won third.

Congratulations to all!

All Tournament of Champions participants had to have won or come in second in one of our Friday night pool tournaments to be eligible to compete. Other players included Gavin Burdo, Cameron Drake, Ethan Graham, Noah Jacques and Chloe Moulton.

Prizes included gift certificates to Stewart’s Shops and Bub’s Pizza. The Social Center appreciates their support of the teen rec program.

Tired of your same old garden? The theme of this month’s Garden Club meeting on Thursday, May 4, is “Change Your Garden From Flat to Fun.” Learn how to add some pizzazz from Master Gardener Kathy Linker.

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets at the center on the first Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Bring a bagged lunch; coffee and dessert are provided. Contact Kathy at 873-6493 for more information.

Kye Perry offers Bootcamp interval training class on Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Kye offers Zumba class on Wednesday, May 3, at 5:15 p.m.

Writers Group meets Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.