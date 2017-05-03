Tennis and pickleball courts open | Elizabethtown Social Center

The sun is out and the nets are up at the social center’s tennis and pickleball courts!

All community members are welcome to use the Lawrence Way courts. The center does not charge membership fees to use them and receives no public monies toward their upkeep. Players are asked to donate to offset maintenance costs, which average $2,750 per year.

The following donations are suggested: $10 per month for regular players, $5 per couple per day for visitors, or $50 for the season (generally nets are up mid-April until threat of frost/snow in November).

We encourage local children to play for free. Equipment is available to borrow at the social center during open hours.

The social center is a private not-for-profit organization, so donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law and can be made at the Social Center at 7626 US Route 9, or mailed to PO Box 205, Elizabethtown, NY.

Lawrence Way can be found in between Egglefield Ford and the bridge at the intersection of Route 9 and River Street. Players may use the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball and Tennis” to arrange meeting times or find playing partners.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale will soon present their spring program “Turn Back the Clock: A Celebration of Songs from a Simpler Time.”

Concerts will be held on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at Essex Community Church and Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at UCC Church, Elizabethtown.

Pleasant Valley Chorale is directed by Susan Hughes, accompanied by Kerry Mero, and sponsored by the social center. Admission to the concerts is free; good will donations are gratefully accepted at the door.

There is still time to register for the upcoming Boater Safety Course on Sunday, May 21. Call 873-2476 for more information.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.