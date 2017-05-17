Pleasant Valley Chorale performs | Elizabethtown Social Center

This weekend, the Pleasant Valley Chorale presents their spring program “Turn Back the Clock: A Celebration of Songs from a Simpler Time.”

The first concert will be held at the Essex Community Church on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. The chorale will also perform in Elizabethtown at the United Church of Christ on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m.

The program will include songs of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including “Sidewalks of New York,” “Maple Leaf Rag,” “By the Beautiful Sea” and more.

Pleasant Valley Chorale is directed by Susan Hughes, accompanied by Kerry Mero, and sponsored by the social center. Admission to the concerts is free; goodwill donations are gratefully accepted at the door.

A New York State Parks-approved boater safety course will be offered at the center on Sunday, May 21, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

All individuals born on or after May 1, 1997, are required to successfully complete an approved course in boater education to operate any motorboat, including a jet ski. The class is free; persons 18 and older are required to pay $10 by mail after the class to New York State for the issuance of the card.

Adults and children age 10 or older may register. Call the instructors, Captains Heather and Brian Olson, at 873-2476 for more information or to register.

Teen rec hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m. and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 873-6408.