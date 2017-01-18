Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Petey Hop will perform at Lake Placid’s Delta Blue on Jan. 27. Hop is known for his eclectic, genre-bending sound, an effect of drawing from influences that range from old school rock and blues to early Country music. His performance is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/deltabluelp.

The Elizabethtown Social Center will host tech expert Ken Hughes on Jan. 24. Hughes will be available to answer questions about any Apple technology, from iPhones to MacBooks to iPads. This class will focus on using technology, not fixing it. The event is slated for 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 873-6408.

Classic rock band One for the Road will perform at Warrensburg’s Ashes Pub & Grill on Jan. 27. The band’s set is on tap for 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashespubandgrill.

Acoustic duo Tyler and Ryan will perform at the Monopole in Plattsburgh on Jan. 21. Tyler and Ryan are a Plattsburgh-based group with a wide-ranging repertoire. Their show is slated for 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/tylerandryanmusic.

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George will open their new exhibit featuring the works of Sarah Sweeney on Jan. 28. Sweeney’s style plays with memory and information — using cameras, phones, stereoscopic images and home videos to create truly unique works of art. A free opening reception is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 4-6 p.m. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. and Saturday from 12-4 p.m. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.

Tambourelli & Her SuperTrips will celebrate the release of their new EP, “Melancholy Misfits,” on Jan. 28 at Gug’s in Glens Falls. Entry is free, though this show will be ages 18 and older only. The band will take the stage at 10 p.m. For more information, visit tambourelli.com.

Lucas Garrett will celebrate the release of “Evenings Come But It’s Not Dark,” his new EP, on Jan. 20 at the 190 Grille in Glens Falls. Ivy Darling will perform. The party is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit lucasgarrettmusician.com.

Tupper Lake’s Wild Center will host a paint and sip class on Jan. 20. Attendees will learn how to use watercolor techniques to create an owl-themed painting. The event is slated for 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Ages 21 and up. For more information, visit wildcenter.org.

The Stony Creek Library will host a free kid’s interactive program on Jan. 26 from 4-5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore animal study skins and participate in both outdoor and indoor hands-on activities. For more information, call 696-5911.

On Jan. 21, artist Lorna Bieber will open a new exhibit at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls. Bieber is known for her photo murals and montages with a natural theme. The exhibit opening, featuring a talk by Bieber, is slated for 2 p.m. For more information, call 792-1761 ext. 310 or contact adminassist@hydecollection.org.

On Jan. 6, the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh opened “Monsters in the Closet,” a new exhibit by local artist Rose Hebert. Hebert is known for her acrylic paintings that “drip with vibrant colors,” organizers say. “Monsters in the Closet” will close on Jan. 27. Until then, you can see Hebert’s work Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Strand Center Main Gallery on Brinkerhoff Street.

Lilac 94’s Kathryn Sloat talks performing, unconventional harp music

Ahead of Lilac 94’s performance at the Saranac Methodist Church on Jan. 22, musician Kathryn Sloat took a moment to talk about her love for the harp and the comfort that comes with performing as part of a duo.

Q: How would you describe your music to someone who hasn’t heard it before?

“I would describe our music as dramatic and unexpected,” she said. “We play a lot of modern classical music that is not your stereotypical angelic harp music. A lot of it is very beautiful, but it can also be characterized as aggressive, off-kilter, funny, or creepy.”

Q: What do you love about the harp?

“I love how the harp is capable of a wide range of sounds,” Sloat said. “Many harpists and composers have pioneered a wide array of sound effects and extended techniques, which gives us a large palette to choose from.”

Q: What is your favorite part of performing?

“My favorite part of performing with Lilac 94 is that playing music with a partner feels like having a conversation,” she said. “We have been performing together for over five years now, so we know how to read the other’s playing and we trust each other.

“I also love talking to the audience after the performance, they always have really thoughtful comments and I’ve had really interesting conversations about music that way. ”

Strand Center to host Amy Helm, Jan. 27

Amy Helm and the Handsome Strangers will perform at the Strand Center for the Arts on Jan. 27.

Helm is a renown Country singer and daughter of the late Levon Helm, drummer of The Band fame. Her newest album, “Didn’t It Rain,” features the last work of her father.

Her performance at the Strand is slated for 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20-35.