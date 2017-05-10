Eye on the Arts

Arts, literature, music — they all have a strong correlation to time. Moments from the past.

Certain moments, for me, become affixed to a painting, or a song, or a poem.

Take this, for example:

When I hear “Come Together” by The Beatles, I think of my father — and the sticky, humid air of a South Carolina summer. I hear the first chord and I can almost feel that wind sweeping through my fingers, my hand waving out the window of our tiny hatchback — the song cutting in and out amidst the occasional hum of static over the radio.

Though it seems like new memories replace the old, the old memories never die: they are hidden away until a piece of music — or a painting, or a poem — brings them forward again.

On May 21 at 2 p.m., the North Country Singers and the Queensbury Middle School Select Show Choir will perform at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek. The theme: “Music for the child in all of us.” Maybe hearing these groups — and their rendition of “I Dream a World” — will bring back memories of your childhood.

The Essex Theater Company will hold auditions for their new production, “The Shape of Things,” on May 13 from 2-4 p.m. at Center Stage in Plattsburgh. Could this be the play that you’ll later mark as the start of your passion for theater? Find out more by contacting antonette.jnoedl@gmail.com.

× Expand Photo provided The late Rick Davies and his band the Latin Funk Thugtet. The Thugtet will perform in Blue Mountain Lake on May 13.

On May 13, the Latin Funk Thugtet will perform at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake at 7:30 p.m. For some, this show may bring back memories of the late Rick Davies, who taught at SUNY Plattsburgh for 15 years. Davies founded the band back in 2012, succumbing to cancer in 2015. For more information on this show, visit adirondackarts.org.

On May 22, Roger Mitchell will kickstart his second poetry workshop at the Upper Jay Art Center. Turn your memories into poetry with this three week course. For more information, contact mitchelr@indiana.edu.

Riverfront Park in North Creek will be abuzz with activity on May 13. Gem Radio Theater will host a free country western line dancing party from 4-6 p.m.

Downtown Plattsburgh’s Champlain Wine Company will display an exhibit of works by Sharon Schenkel throughout the month of May. The exhibit, “Beauty Surrounds Us,” seeks to find beauty in everyday people, architecture and nature. For more information, call 564-0064 or visit champlainwinecompany.com.

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George opened a new exhibit, “Linear Landscapes,” on May 6. The display features the work of Rachel Kohn, who is known for creating three dimensional paintings by layers plaster, foam and aquaresin to create a textured canvas. The exhibit will run through June 9. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.

× Expand Photo provided Towne Meeting will perform in Peru on June 4.

On Sunday, June 4, Towne Meeting will perform their eighth benefit concert for the North Country Mission of Hope at St. Augustine’s Church in Peru. According to organizers, each year, all of the proceeds from the concert have been donated to the Mission for Hope, who aims to build safe cooking stoves for families in Nicaragua. Because of this series of concerts and the support of the community, 345 families now have safe stoves which replace the dangerous open fires previously used for cooking. For more information, visit townemeeting.com.

“Taste of Ti,” a fundraiser for the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum, is set for May 18 at 6 p.m. Local restaurants and farm stands donate the best of their selection every year for this event. Tickets are $17.50. For more information, visit ticonderogany.com.