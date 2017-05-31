Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake will host an opening reception for their newest exhibit, “Abstraction,” on June 9 from 5-7 p.m. “Abstraction” is an annual display at BluSeed that features work from artists all over the region with a common theme. The exhibition will run from June 9 through July 15. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org.

JE DOUBLE F will perform at the historic Monopole Bar in downtown Plattsburgh on June 8. JE DOUBLE F is a punk rap artist hailing from Atlantic City, New Jersey — currently signed to American Scream Records. The show is set for 9 p.m. No cover charge.

On June 15, Ticonderoga’s Ti Arts Downtown Gallery will open a new exhibit featuring the works of Schroon Lake resident Edie Ostrowsky. Ostrowsky is known for her landscape paintings and her eye for capturing the nature. For more information on the exhibit, visit ticonderogaarts.org.

× Expand The Dance Center of Queensbury will perform “Seasons of Change at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on June 3.

The Dance Center of Queensbury will perform “Seasons of Change” at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on June 3 at 7 p.m. and June 4 at 2:30 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the Adirondack Ballet Theater, a not-for-profit company that aims to provide opportunities for area children to perform an array of dance styles. The company consists for 50 dancers — all children from the Adirondack region, according to organizers. For more information on these performances, visit woodtheater.org.

Molly Hatchet will perform as part of the Americade Concert Series on June 10 at the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George. Tickets to this 6 p.m. show are $25 per person. For more information, visit lakegeorgechamber.com.

Plattsburgh’s Newman Center film series will return June 9 with a pre-Father’s Day special of 1951’s “Son of Dr. Jekyll” and “Star Trek: Journey To Babel.” This free marathon is set for 7 p.m.

Alt-rock troupe Hasty Page will perform at Lake Placid’s Delta Blue on June 3 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/deltabluelp.

On Sunday, June 4, Towne Meeting will perform their eighth benefit concert for the North Country Mission of Hope at St. Augustine’s Church in Peru. According to organizers, each year, all of the proceeds from the concert have been donated to the Mission for Hope, who aims to build safe cooking stoves for families in Nicaragua. Because of this series of concerts and the support of the community, 345 families now have safe stoves which replace the dangerous open fires previously used for cooking. For more information, visit townemeeting.com.

Tom Connelly Akstens will perform at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake on June 10. Akstens is known for his American-roots inspired music. He’s set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. — in celebration of the center’s 50th anniversary season. Joining Akstens will be bass player Michael Gold and percussionist Brian Melick. Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $20 for non-members, and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

Ongoing

A new exhibit featuring the works of Valerie Patterson, “Closer to the Light,” opened at the Adirondack Artists’ Guild in Saranac Lake on June 2. The exhibit will run through July 2. An opening reception is set for June 2 from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.

Anew exhibit, “A Little Light, A Little Color,” debuted at the Strand Center in Plattsburgh on June 2. The new photography exhibit by Penelope Clute will be on display from June 2-30. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George opened a new exhibit, “Linear Landscapes,” on May 6. The display features the work of Rachel Kohn, who is known for creating three dimensional paintings by layers plaster, foam and aquaresin to create a textured canvas. The exhibit will run through June 9. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.

The Ti Arts Downtown Gallery in Ticonderoga will continue to display “Reflections,” an exhibit featuring the work of Mary Behr, through June 10. Behr is a Hague native well-known in the community for her work as a lecturer, organizer and artist.