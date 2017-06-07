Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo provided Joel A. Martin and Eugene Friesen will perform at the Hand House in Elizabethtown on June 17-18.

Upcoming

Two concerts are slated to be held at the Hand House in Elizabethtown on June 17-18. Solo pianist Joel A. Martin will perform his unique mix of jazz and classical works at 7 p.m. on June 17. On June 18, Martin with perform with cellist Eugene Friesen at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 per adult, and $5 for children ages 15 and under. For more information visit pianobynature.org or call 962-8899.

The annual Lake Placid Film Forum will return through June 11 at venues all around town — from the Palace Theater to the Lake Placid Center for the Arts and more. Admission to panel discussions, workshops and master classes remains free and single tickets to all screenings are $10 per person; this year a $79 all-screening pass will also be available. For more information, call 523-3456 or visit adirondackfilmsociety.org.

On June 15, local pop trio Famous Letter Writer will perform at the historic Monopole Bar in downtown Plattsburgh. The band will take the stage at 9 p.m. No cover charge. For more information, visit facebook.com/doityourselfplattsburgh.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host a free movie night on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House. The 1953 movie “Fort Ti” will be featured, notable for being filmed in the then-innovative 3-D format and directed by William Castle. For more information, contact the Historical Society at 585-7868.

The Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh will host “Vinspire: Community Art with Amy Guglielmo and Julia Devine” on Wednesday, June 14 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. For more information, call 564-0064.

June 17 will mark the 3rd annual Shake on the Lake in Lake George. Six bands will go head to head in an epic battle of the bands — the first place winner will take home $1,000. For more information, contact kingneptunespub@gmail.com.

A car show, craft fair and garage sale is set for June 17 at the Crete Civic Center in Plattsburgh. For more information, visit northcountrychamber.com.

BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake will host an opening reception for their newest exhibit, “Abstraction,” on June 9 from 5-7 p.m. “Abstraction” is an annual display at BluSeed that features work from artists all over the region with a common theme. The exhibition will run from June 9 through July 15. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org.

The Hal McIntyre Orchestra will perform a tribute to Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh on June 18. The Hal McIntyre Orchestra is a 14 piece band under the direction of Don Pentleton featuring vocalists Steve Marvin and Jody Ebling. Hal McIntyre, one of the founding members of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and performed with his ensemble for the first time in New Rochelle in 1941. The group played throughout the states and entertained troops overseas during World War II. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and children. For more information, call the Strand Center Box Office at 563-1604 ext. 105.

On June 15, Ticonderoga’s Ti Arts Downtown Gallery will open a new exhibit featuring the works of Schroon Lake resident Edie Ostrowsky. Ostrowsky is known for her landscape paintings and her eye for capturing the nature. For more information on the exhibit, visit ticonderogaarts.org.

Molly Hatchet will perform as part of the Americade Concert Series on June 10 at the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George. Tickets to this 6 p.m. show are $25 per person. For more information, visit lakegeorgechamber.com.

Plattsburgh’s Newman Center film series will return June 9 with a pre-Father’s Day special of 1951’s “Son of Dr. Jekyll” and “Star Trek: Journey To Babel.” This free marathon is set for 7 p.m.

Tom Connelly Akstens will perform at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake on June 10. Akstens is known for his American-roots inspired music. He’s set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. — in celebration of the center’s 50th anniversary season. Joining Akstens will be bass player Michael Gold and percussionist Brian Melick. Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $20 for non-members, and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

Ongoing

A new exhibit featuring the works of Valerie Patterson, “Closer to the Light,” opened at the Adirondack Artists’ Guild in Saranac Lake on June 2. The exhibit will run through July 2. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.

Anew exhibit, “A Little Light, A Little Color,” debuted at the Strand Center in Plattsburgh on June 2. The new photography exhibit by Penelope Clute will be on display from June 2-30. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.

The Ti Arts Downtown Gallery in Ticonderoga will continue to display “Reflections,” an exhibit featuring the work of Mary Behr, through June 10. Behr is a Hague native well-known in the community for her work as a lecturer, organizer and artist.