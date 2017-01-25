February 2017 | Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club

The Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club Events Committee recently held their monthly meeting to plan events for the month of February.

Kicking off the events is a general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. Dinner will follow the meeting at DeCesare’s Restaurant in Schroon Lake. On Thursday, Feb. 2 and every Thursday throughout the month, bingo is offered at the club beginning at 12:30 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 3 the bus leaves at 9 a.m. to go to the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls for a day of shopping and browsing in the locally owned and operated artisan studios. Lunch will follow.

Also on Monday, Just Walking is offered at the club from 9-10 a.m. This is a low impact program of walking and stretching and is safer than walking outside in the ice and snow.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Gourmet Groupies will dine at the Bistro in Lake George. The bus leaves at 4:30 p.m.

Every Tuesday in February the bus will go to Ticonderoga for a shopping trip. The bus leaves the club at 12:15 p.m.

Beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, the club will be starting a game afternoon from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. Also offered on Friday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 24, a variety of games will be offered, as well as an invitation to bring along any favorite games.

There will be Mexican train, cribbage, Scrabble, rummy cube and many more. This event will follow lunch, so members are encouraged to sign up for lunch and stay for a fun afternoon.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 there will be a Valentine party at the club from 2-4 p.m. Members are asked to bring a finger food to share. There will be games to play.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. there will be adult coloring offered at the club. At 1 p.m. Mexican train will be played at the club.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 the bus will leave the club at 1:00 p.m. for bowling in Ticonderoga.

Thursday, Feb. 16 the event committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to plan events for the seniors for the month of March.

Monday, Feb. 20 the club will be closed for Presidents’ Day.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 nutrition will be held in North Hudson. The bus leaves at 10:30 a.m. On other days for the entire month of February, lunch is served at the club at 11:30 a.m. Reservations should be made 24 hours in advance by calling Keisha Sprague at 532-0179.

Members are reminded that if they haven’t paid their dues for 2017, please do so as soon as possible to keep membership current and to receive future copies of the monthly newsletter. The newsletter keeps members informed of activities.