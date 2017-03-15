February 2017 | Weather Watch

February 2017 continued our much milder than normal winter temperatures, although snowfall was slightly above normal.

The high temperature reading of 64 degrees on Feb. 23 was the warmest temperature on record here in Riparius. That reading and a 61 degree reading on Feb. 25 were the only days above 60 degrees on record for the month of February in my 35 years as observer. This is also the first year I have made any maple syrup here in February.

The average high temperature was 36.1 degrees and the average low was 18.2 degrees giving us an average temperature of 27.1 degrees, 6.3 degrees above normal and the fourth warmest on record. The previous warmest February was in 1984 when the average was 29.0 degrees and the coldest was in 2015 when the average was only 10 degrees. That year, 2015, there were 15 days with below zero readings compared to this year when there was only 1. Our average is 6. The highest temperature, 64 degrees, was recorded on Feb.23 and the coldest temperature, –1 degrees, was recorded on the Feb. 10. As stated above, the 64 degree reading was the warmest temperature ever recorded here in Riparius in February. There were 1054.5 degree days bringing our seasonal total to 5030.5.

Melted precipitation for the month was 3.70 inches, 1.16 inches above normal and the 3rd most on record. The wettest February was in 2008 when 6.69 inches was measured. The driest was in 1987 when only 0.35 inches fell. Our seasonal total is now 6.49 inches, 0.99 inches above normal. Precipitation fell on 10 days, with the greatest amount, 1.21 inches (mostly all rain), on Feb. 7.

Snowfall for the month was 17.4 inches, only 0.8 inches above normal. This brings our seasonal total to 49.1 inches, 8.2 inches below normal. The largest storm, 8.5 inches, fell on the 12th.

The river reached its highest level, 8.14 feet, about 6 p.m. on Feb. 26, and its lowest level, 3.13 feet, on Feb. 7.