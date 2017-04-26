February news from the Ticonderoga Fire Department

February was a busy month for our department as we responded to a total of 19 emergencies, including three motor vehicle accidents, two structure fires, three smoke conditions and 11 other general alarms, such as smoke and carbon monoxide detector alarms, ice water rescue and station standbys.

Our membership totaled 153.4 man hours for all of the emergencies with an average response time of 2.5 minutes and an average time from call to on-scene of 5.3 minutes with the average call taking 45.0 minutes. In addition to responding to the emergencies, we also conducted four weekly training drills that included 114 man hours.

As winter continued in March, we responded to a total of 17 emergencies, including three motor vehicle accidents, two structure fires, two chimney fires, three power lines down, seven other general alarms such as smoke and carbon monoxide detector alarms, EMS assist, vehicle fire, etc.

Our membership totaled 296.54 man hours for all of the emergencies with an average response time of 3.2 minutes and an average time from call to on-scene of 4.0 minutes with the average call taking 1 hour and 12 minutes. In addition to responding to the emergencies, we also conducted four weekly training drills that included 146 man hours.

A reminder that there is a statewide open burn ban in effect until May 14. The only burning that is allowed is for recreational purposes. Recreational fires are described as campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width or diameter are allowed. This does not include brush of any diameter. Brush less than six inches in diameter and eight feet in length can be burned once the ban has been lifted and a proper permit has been issued from the town clerk.

Our department is always are looking for new members with several different types of membership available. Membership includes regular, associate, junior and auxiliary and applications can be obtained on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7 p.m. or contact any member for more information.

You don’t have to be an interior firefighter and go in burning buildings to help us: we have members who drive, are fire police, exterior support and administrative, among other positions. There are many ways to help without going into a burning building. Feel free to stop by and see how you can help.

Junior members are a great way for youth to get involved in community service.