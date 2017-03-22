From the Archives

25 Years ago

Essex Deli set for demolition

The sale of Jack Dalton’s Essex Deli to the Essex Community Heritage Organization was completed Feb. 3. The move opens the door to renovating the historic Wright’s Inn. The town board hopes to start the renovations this summer while the Essex Head Start program is closed for its summer break. Renovations will result in moving the Head Start program into the north end of the building. The town meeting rooms will be moved to the south end.

The only hold-up now, said Wallace Hill, supervisor is the design for the Wright’s Inn, which is being prepared by architect Colin Fink. Hill hopes it will be complete this month so it can be sent in to the state….

The town will either demolish the Essex Deli this spring or allow it to be dismantled for materials.

- Valley News, March 11, 1992

50 Years ago

Attention Ski-Mobile drivers

The Trustees and Officials of the Schroon Lake Protestant Cemetery Corporation wish to bring to the attention of drivers of Ski-mobiles that it is a dangerous practice to drive into the cemetery and around among the monuments and grave markers as many of the markers are not visible in the snow. To prevent an accident with possible injuries to the driver and passengers, damage to the ski-mobile, as well as damage to the grave markers and monuments, the Corporation officials respectfully request that no ski-mobile be driven into the cemetery.

- Valley News, March 9, 1967

75 Years ago

Officials, Planes to Check Blackout

United States Army officials will come to Ticonderoga next Monday evening to witness this community’s first blackout test sometime between the hours of 9:00 and 11:00 o’clock, it is understood. Local residents are warned of the importance of the event and to abide by all instructions. Adding a realistic note to the full dress blackout rehearsal will be a squadron of Army planes, which will patrol the entire area to check the effectiveness of the drill. In addition to Ticonderoga, this history- making experiment will cover Crown Point, Moriah, Schroon Lake, North Hudson and Minerva. The second test in the county will be staged Wednesday night for townships in the northern section.

- Ticonderoga Sentinel, March 12, 1942

100 Years ago

Report That Ore Mines at Hammondville are to be Operated Again

It is reported that the iron ore mines located at Hammondville in the Town of Crown Point are to be operated again. If the operation of the mines at Hammondville materializes industrial activity will be greatly quickened in Crown Point and vicinity.

- Elizabethtown Post, March 15, 1917

25 Years ago

Winter storm strikes at E-town taxpayers

The town of Elizabethtown may have to borrow money to make necessary repairs following the March 11’s storm and flooding the town supervisor said last week.

Allen Dickerson estimated damage in the town to be more than $70,000; perhaps as much as $100,000.

He said 12 roads were severely damaged, both gravel and blacktop, by the flooding. There is no money in the town budget for the work, he said. “We have a (highway department) reserve fund, but I don’t know if we can use that…. We’ll probably have to bond for it.”

Dickerson said officials in the Essex County Office of Disaster Preparedness are investigating the availability of federal emergency relief grants to localities.

- Valley News, March 18, 1992

50 Years ago

Ice harvest

For the first time in many years ice from Lake Champlain, in the Port Henry area is being harvested. Under the guidance of Harvey Potter the solid cakes of pure ice, with a thickness of from fifteen to twenty inches is being cut, loaded and trucked to Mr. Potter’s ice house, where it is being buried under sawdust for preservation until the hot summer days arrive….Many area people have been watching the “ice harvest” for the past couple of weeks, and a number of fine photos have been snapped.

- Ticonderoga Sentinel, March 23, 1967

75 Years ago

Lose truck and tractor

While helping George Gregory of Willsboro remove his truck from the bottom of Lake Champlain, where it has lain for a year, Zenophile White of Willsboro had the misfortune to lose both the truck and his tractor.

- Lake Placid News, March 20, 1942

100 Years ago

Increasing supervisors’ pay

The bill increasing the pay of the supervisors of Essex County from four to eight dollars per day was passed by the assembly Tuesday morning. The bill will probably also be passed by the senate and eventually become a law. Thus will our supervisors receive a daily stipend more in keeping with the value of their services and time devoted to their duties.

- The Adirondack Record, March 30, 1917

150 Years ago

We have the pleasure of announcing to the friends of a railroad thro’h this county, that the bill giving aid to the “Plattsburgh and Whitehall Road” passed the Assembly last Friday and by a vote 76 to 16. It had before passed the Senate with only 3 dissenting voices. We shall know soon if the Governor will veto it. We hope not, and there is a rumor, this morning, that he has signed it. We shall be very much rejoiced to have this confirmed.