From the Archives

25 Years ago

Westport to stop accepting trash from Ticonderoga

Town of Westport officials have announced their landfill will cease to accept the town of Ticonderoga’s trash as of June 30. Ticonderoga Supervisor Michael Connery explained Westport officials have a two-fold reason for refusing to take Ti’s trash. “Their landfill will be closing on June 30 in accordance with the DEC (state Department of Environmental Conservation) mandate and they are expecting to be filled to capacity by that time,” Connery stated. Westport has been using tipping fees received from Ticonderoga to aid in the closure of its facility. Connery stated the closure of Westport facility to Ticonderoga should not cause any major problems since alternatives are available.

• Valley News April 8, 1992

50 Years ago

County Backs Lake Placid Olympic Bid

With a long look ahead, Lake Placid and the Town of North Elba will bid to serve host for the 1976 Winter Olympic Games. A resolution supporting the invitation was approved by the Essex County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Monday. The resolution urges that the International Olympic Committee give full consideration to the Lake Placid bid, stating that event “will reflect honor and credit and afford great pleasure to all concerned.”…. (Mark the winter of 1976 on your calendar)

• Valley News, April 6, 1967

75 Years ago

Ten – Day Furloughs Will Follow Inductions

Soldiers inducted after physical examinations may obtain furloughs up to 10 days to conclude business financial or personal arrangements, according to service headquarters. Such furloughs, Brig. Gen. Ames T. Brown explained, will replace periods given registrants under the pre-induction physical examination plan formerly used. They will be granted only by reception center commanders and not by local boards or commanding officers of inductions stations. Convincing of need for time is required, Brown stressed, and furloughed men must pay their own transportation.

• The Adirondack Record –

Elizabethtown Post April 2, 1942

100 years ago

First Auto Comes Through

Frank W. Swift of Elizabethtown, manager of the Lake Placid Inn, arrived in town last Friday in the interest of his business and has the distinction of driving the first automobile through this season, again linking Lake Placid and the rest of the world. Mr. Swift was forced to do considerable shoveling as he neared Lake Placid and three or four hours were consumed in getting thru from Wilmington Falls. He states that last season was the biggest he had experienced in Lake Placid and this year expects a repetition.

• Lake Placid News April 6, 1917

125 Years ago

Crown Point

Mrs. O.C. McIntyre left Monday for New York where she will copy at Jas. G. Johnson’s, Broadway. She will return Apr. 9th with all the latest novelties and Easter styles. Semi-monthly she receives hats and flowers on approval, the unsold goods returned as usual at the end of the season.

• Ticonderoga Sentinel April 9, 1892