Point of View: The ravaging of the Plattsburgh City Retirees

On Oct. 8, 2015, then-Mayor James Calnon announced he was taking away the health insurance that was contractually guaranteed for retirees on Medicare and replacing it with a sub-standard Humana plan.

Most retirees’ contracts explicitly state that if the city replaced the health care for retirees, it must be with a plan that is “as good or better than the plan it replaces.”

At the time, he touted that this Humana plan was better than the plan we had and the councilors believed him and voted for it with a couple of requirements; that the prior authorizations not exceed the current plan limits and that the network must be nationwide and comprehensive.

They apparently thought they could get away with this because the retirees were the weakest group and were not organized, but a retirees association was formed and we hired labor attorneys to fight for our rights.

Our attorneys quickly determined that the Humana plan was a terrible plan compared to what we had and we filed for a temporary restraining order, which after reviewing the Humana plan, the New York State Supreme Court granted us.

On Feb. 1, 2016, we were granted a temporary injunction. In his decision, Supreme Court Judge Robert Muller ruled that the Humana plan did not meet the standards set forth in the city’s own resolution. So, on Feb. 18, 2016, the Common Council voted to do away with the original resolution and not require that the replacement plan be as good or better, universal and comprehensive and mirror the requirements of the required plan in place.

This vote, essentially, admitted to everyone that the Humana plan was not a good plan — but the city didn’t care and decided to continue fighting in court, potentially wasting hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars at a time when they were broke!

Amazing.

The honorable thing to have done was admit they were wrong, undo the Humana plan and put everyone back on the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan.

As the city continued with the forced Humana plan, it became evident to everyone that it was a horrible plan. Even Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) eventually called it “a stinker of a plan.”

Then Humana announced that it was pulling out of northern New York. That left former Mayor Calnon in another conundrum: what to do with those transferred to Humana. His solution was to simply transfer everyone to another sub-standard health care plan almost identical to Humana offered by United Health Care.

Calnon called for a special session of the Common Council to vote on that resolution, but by then, the councilors had become much more educated and voted it down.

During the discussion, Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Paul O’Connell (Ward 4) and Kelly all asked the mayor what would happen if the resolution was voted down. He stated, three times, that those on Humana would be put back on the Blue plan. That was a reason it was voted down.

But is that what Mayor Calnon did? No. He signed an agreement with Excellus to replace Humana without bringing the proposal to a vote of the Common Council! King James!

In the decision dated Feb. 1, 2016, Judge Muller stated: “The petitioners [retirees] have demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits.”

He continued: “The court further finds that the petitioners have demonstrated irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted.”

In the same decision he notes, “irreparable injury has been defined as that which can not be repaired, restored or adequately compensated in money, or where the compensation can not be safely measured. Here the loss of coverage under the Blue plan can not be recovered by an award for money damages along, especially not to individual petitioners [names deleted for privacy reasons] who have significant health problems.”

The city’s only argument against this was that they would incur additional costs each month, proving that they do not care about their employees — that it is money they are concerned with.

All of the members of the PCRA understand and appreciate that costs must be considered, but we say to the taxpayers: we are not the cause of the city’s financial problems.

Mayor Calnon frittered away a $6.4 million reserve because he didn’t want to give the firefighters a retroactive raise. The problems the city faces has been the result of years of financial irresponsibility. These health premiums coming due were no surprise.

The Supreme Court Judge replied to that argument by stating: “The court finds that a loss or reduction in health care coverage outweighs any possible monetary loss to the city,” and he granted the temporary injunction.

Mayor Calnon did create the Health Care Taskforce to look into alternatives that were as good or better than the retirees currently have.

Their representatives at First Niagara succinctly stated that there was nothing in the marketplace that was as good or better than what we currently have.

But we met and investigated what might be offered as a good alternative that would also save the city money. Myself and retired police chief Herbert Carpenter, who were invited to the meetings, really felt that we had a good alternative to offer — but the city put restrictions and requirements on it, and made it unacceptable.

So the retired employees of the City of Plattsburgh, who spent most of their lives in service to the citizens of the city, are forced to continue fighting in court for our rights.

These are the people who responded to burglaries and murders, putting their lives on the line. These are the people who answered your calls for help when there was a fire of a medical emergency.

The people who plowed your streets and repaired broken water mains when it was 20 below zero and made sure, no matter what the weather or the danger, that you had cheap, reliable electricity. And now after as much as 40+ years of service, the city is telling them that money is more important than their health and lives!

When Mayoral Candidate Colin Read announced his candidacy, he stated on National Public Radio — when asked his opinion of what Mayor Calnon was doing to the retirees — that he felt “it is not only illegal, it is also immoral and unethical.” Yet we continue with the same policies and attitudes under his administration.

Benjamin Franklin said: “There is no better measure of a person than whether or not they keep their word.” Wise words from a very wise man. We sincerely urge the Mayor and the Common Council to adopt their mantra.

Gary J. Brandstetter is President of the Plattsburgh City Retirees’ Association, Inc.