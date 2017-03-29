Will life on Earth prove sustainable?

Consider that many of our current economic practices are based on promoting growth. Without growth, we anticipate stagnation, job losses, recession and a declining stock market. However, it has been clear for many years that economic growth cannot go on indefinitely because natural resources, such as water, minerals, and forests, are limited by what already exists on Earth.

Up until the last century it seemed to most people that forests, tillable earth, seafood and the important mineral resources were virtually unlimited in extent. In response to this naiveté, these natural resources have been allowed to be exploited without compensating the future residents of this planet for either the depletion of these limited resources or for the pollution of air and water resulting from these industries.

One bizarre exception to this was the fossil fuel industry’s realization that the availability of crude oil was probably limited in this country and thus we, the citizens, should pay the fossil fuel corporations a subsidy for depleting their potential sources of oil beneath our land! Logically, of course, they should have been paying the citizens of this country for the depletion of our natural resources.

A dramatic and unanticipated result of this nearly unlimited access to the Earth’s natural resources exploited by the timber, fossil fuel and other industries has been an increasing amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide and a rapidly warming planet.

In recent years some countries have begun to make an effort to reverse, or at least slow, this self-destructive course. Notably, China, Russia and the European Union have begun the process of “afforestation” (reforesting) of unneeded crop land. While Brazil, with some recent help from Germany, has both been able to significantly slow the process of deforestation of the Amazon rain forest and has set the goal of ceasing to deforest the Amazon region by 2030.

Meanwhile, Norway is paying Indonesia to stop wasteful cutting of its tropical rain forests and modernize its economy instead. Increasing urbanization has also meant that fallow land has begun to turn green.

The result of this effort and demographic change has been a small but surprising gain in the world’s ability to absorb carbon over the past several years. Upon learning this, I was motivated to look for recent data on atmospheric carbon dioxide levels — hoping to see at least a diminishing rate of increase in this greenhouse gas. Alas, not yet: Between 1960 and 1975 the rate of rise of CO2 was one part per million (ppm) per year; between 1975 and 1995 it was 1.5 ppm per year, and between 2000 and the present it has been 2 ppm per year.

The economist Dieter Helm argues strongly that we must first start valuing our natural resources (see Helm, “Natural Capital - Valuing the Planet,” Yale University Press, 2015). Helm believes we should make every effort to preserve these resources as much as possible while taxing pollution and charging for the loss of non-renewable resources.

The money raised would be placed in a fund meant to both compensate future generations for the loss of these resources and, most importantly, invested in efforts to preserve the capacities of forests, fisheries and soils to maintain their self-regenerating capacities.

The destruction of natural resources by economic activity has here-to-fore been placed among the uncompensated “externalities” of economic activity. Helm’s book urges us to make every effort to reverse this destruction of our habitat. Thus, life’s sustainability depends on us.