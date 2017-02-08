January 2017 | Weather Watch

January 2017 was a return to above normal temperatures after a slightly cooler than normal December. The daily high temperatures were above freezing on 21 days out of 31, a remarkable number considering many Winters when the high temperature was above freezing for only a few or no days at all.

The average high temperature was 32.9 degrees and the average low temperature was 16.6 degrees, giving us an average temperature of 24.8 degrees and the fifth warmest on record. The previous warmest Januarys were in 1995 and 2002 when the average was 26.9 degrees. The coldest Januarys were in 1982 and 1994 when the average was a chilly 8.3 degrees. In 1994 the coldest temperature ever was recorded here in Riparius, a –36 degrees. This year the highest temperature, 45 degrees, was recorded on the 12th and the coldest, –11 degrees, was recorded on the 9th. There were five days with below zero readings compared to an average of seven. There were 1238.5 degree days bringing our seasonal total to 3976. This means our heating season is about half over, as we average 7863 degree days per year.

Melted precipitation for the month was 2.79 inches, only 0.08 inches below normal. This begins our new season for recording melted precipitation. Precipitation fell on 15 days with the greatest amount, 0.66 inches, falling on the 24th.

Snowfall for the month was only 9.8 inches, 8 inches below normal. This brings the seasonal snowfall total to 31.7 inches which is 10.9 inches below normal. If all of the melted precipitation mentioned above, 2.79 inches, had been snow, we would have had nearly 28 inches total snowfall for this month.

The river reached its highest level, 4.80 feet on the 15th and its lowest level, 3.81 feet on the 10th.