January news from the Ticonderoga Fire Department

January started out as an average winter month for us as we responded to a total of 13 emergencies including: one motor vehicle accident, two carbon monoxide alarms, one power line down, one EMS assist and eight other general alarms.

Our membership totaled 63.0 man hours for all of the emergencies with an average response time of 3.2 minutes and an average time from call to on scene of 6.1 minutes with the average call taking 28.3 minutes.

In addition to responding to the emergencies we also conducted five weekly training drills that included 218 man hours.

With the mild winter we have had until recently please use extreme caution on the lakes and ponds.

Remember that ATVs and snowmobiles are bigger and heavier than ever before and in most cases the ice cannot support them at this time. We urge everyone to please be careful and check the ice thoroughly before going on it. It can be very dangerous.

Our department is always are looking for new members with several different types of membership available. Membership includes regular, associate, junior and auxiliary; applications can be obtained on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7 p.m. or contact any member for more information. You don’t have to be an interior firefighter and go in burning buildings to help us — we have members who drive, are fire police, exterior support, administrative, and so on.

There are many ways to help without going into a burning building, feel free to stop by and see how you can help. Junior members are a great way for our youth to get involved in community service.