Durant, William West | Johnsburg Historical Society

Designer, Developer, Dreamer: Durant, William West

From the 19th century to present day, the Adirondack region has seduced many with its charms of wild scenic beauty, natural resources, adventure sports, quiet and isolation and promise of wealth. William West Durant was a 19th century speculator who hoped to make his fortune here by attracting the super rich to purchase his luxurious summer homes.

The son of North Creek’s Dr. Thomas C. Durant, vice president of the 1869 Union Pacific Transcontinental Railroad, William West Durant was educated abroad in England and Germany. There he became familiar with the refined tastes of European aristocracy. Later in life he would incorporate the designs of fabulous European hunting lodges into his own style of architecture, which would become known as “Adirondack Great Camps.”

By the 1880s, Dr. T.C. Durant and his family had acquired almost 700,000 acres of Adirondack land. Son William had the responsibility of managing the vast acreage. William’s financial dream was to build and develop huge baronial estates complete with main lodges, dining halls, working farms, tennis courts, golf courses, greenhouses, docks and boathouses.

Famous Great Camps designed and built by W.W. Durant include Pine Knot, Uncas, Sagamore, and Eagle’s Nest.

Because of the isolated location of the camps, Durant had to be creative in arranging for transportation. Huge investments had to be paid into a network of stagecoach, railroad and steamboat ventures. But by 1904 with expenses escalating, creditors threatening and lawsuits looming, W.W. Durant declared bankruptcy.

Like his father before him, W.W. Durant had seen his financial fortunes evaporate. And also like his father, W.W. Durant made an impact on Adirondack life, an impact which reaches down through the decades to this day.

Craig Gilborn’s biography of the family, titled Durant, published by the Adirondack Museum, can be found at the Town of Johnsburg Library in the Adirondack section.