Johnsburg Library announces new book, DVD arrivals

JOHNSBURG — The Town of Johnsburg Library has new books, CDs and DVDs. This is only one reason to get a library card today! Not only can you check out items for free, you can also download free books and audiobooks onto your phone or tablet. Need help with that? Come on in for instruction!

The library is a great place to kick up your feet and relax in a quiet atmosphere to use a computer or the Wi-Fi, read the New York Times or a recent magazine and meet people from the community.

During the summer we have programs for kids every Wednesday morning and LEGO competitions every Thursday morning.

What about those free passes to the Wild Center in Tupper Lake? They are very popular and you must have a library card to check them out.

Our local knitting group meets every Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Preschool story hour is every Friday from 10-11.

New fiction: “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders, “Dangerous Games” by Danielle Steel, “The Whistler” by John Grisham. New non-fiction: “Stranger in the Woods” by Michael Finkel, “Homo Deus” by Yuval Harari. New DVDs: “Moonlight,” “Loving,” “20th Century Women,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hell or High Water,” “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Arrival.”