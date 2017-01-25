Seneca Ray Stoddard, a man of genius | Turning back the pages

Seneca Ray Stoddard, a man of genius

Photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard was a widely known and respected man in this area, a traveler and writer. He lived and flourished more than a hundred years ago and his name and reputation survive, even today, as he was a legendary photographer whose great love for the Adirondacks showed in his fine work around the turn of the century. He was born May 13, 1844 in Wilton, Saratoga County, New York.

As a young man, Mr. Stoddard went to Troy where he started his chosen trade which consisted of interior decorating as applied principally to railway coaches and before long, in 1864 when he was twenty years old, he moved to Glens Falls where he would live out the rest of his life. He lived at 17 Harlem Street and his studio was on Exchange Street, just around the corner from South Street, in downtown Glens Falls.

For over fifty years, he traveled the Adirondacks to record life as it was lived in those days. Little existing in those times, beside the land and the mountains, may be seen today. Seneca Ray was a hard worker, an artist, civil engineer and map maker and utilized every means possible to further his chosen career in advertising and photography. His maps of Lake George and the Adirondacks are models of artistic treatment and are accepted as being exceptionally accurate. Many a picture on stereoscope or stereopticon came from his camera.

It should be noted that the cameras of that era were heavy, cumbersome and used clumsy glass plates, not at all like the fine cameras we have today and it is recalled that he built much of his equipment himself. Primitive travel over many dirt roads to out of the way areas with his equipment must have been quite a chore in getting to some of the remote places in the Adirondacks for which he is famous for recording and travel must have been taxing indeed.

He made his first trip through the Adirondacks in 1872 and the following year his first guide book appeared which he continued to issue every year thereafter up to and including the 1915 edition.

For more than half a century, Seneca Ray preached the glories of this great Adirondack North Country by means of his camera and pen in poetry and song and on the lecture platform, in guide and art books, by map and by chart which he had given to the atlas much knowledge of the region which he so much loved and glorified.

The “Northern Monthly” published in 1906-8 was yet another periodical devoted to community and many Adirondack interests.

Lake George snakes recalled

Mr. Stoddard was known for his colorful writing. On July 29, 1856 the boat, John Jay, was nearing the Waltonian Islands north of Hague on Lake George and a fire broke out in her boiler room. The fire raged out of control and the pilot headed toward a beach south of the Island Harbor House with the intention of running aground. He missed his target and the boat hit a rock ledge and bounced back into deep water, burned to the water line and sunk. Six people lost their lives in the tragedy.

According to the book, “History of Warren County New York,” Seneca Ray Stoddard wrote of the incident, “‘Old Dick’ who for several years wandered up and down the lake with his box of ‘Rattell Snacks’ at ‘six pents site’ was aboard when the boat struck. The box containing the ‘snacks’ was washed ashore with a little girl clinging to one end, while from the loosened trap-door at the other end the heads of the reptiles were lifted up, swaying and moving about as they were tossed by the waves until the box grounded when they glided over the side, across the beach and disappeared in the thicket.”

Born fearless and ambitious

In 1894, always ready to take on a new challenge and to do something different, Seneca Ray made his first long trip which was to Alaska and in 1896 he went to the Holy Land. Next he traveled to Russia and the Orient. In 1913 he worked alone and made a last big effort and completed an art book in commemoration of the Warren County Centennial which today is a classic.

After a valiant fight, Seneca Ray died at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on April 26, 1917 and he nearly rounded out a full three years more than the span of three score and ten years. He had been ill for nearly two years before he died and with each year he became progressively weaker. He had been confined to his house since Christmas. Finally, like a old clock running down, at the age of 72 years, he gave up and gently, peacefully fell into his last long sleep.

Seneca’s home life

Seneca Ray was married twice. His first wife was Helen Augusta, the daughter of Thomas A. Potter, a former resident of Glens Falls.

She was a photographer, publisher and well known artist. The couple had two sons, Charles H. Stoddard, a lawyer and LeRoy R. Stoddard, a physician. Both sons later resided in New York city. Helen A. Stoddard, 56, died at her home on Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 1906, in Glens Falls.

In 1908 he married Miss Emily Doty, of Glens Falls, with whom he also had two sons.

He is buried beside her in the Pine View Cemetery, on the corner of Glen Street and Quaker Road, in Queensbury. Their graves are modest and unassuming. I have seen their plot several times.

Seneca Ray is said to have been a good and sturdy friend and saw only the good in people. He lived an unselfish life which was believed by those who knew him well would guarantee a speedy advent to the Great Beyond.

