Let your light shine | Mill Creek Musings

Each year, when I write my Christmas cards, I included a quote. This year I chose lyrics from the song “Thankful.”

“Even with our differences, there’s a place we’re all connected. Each of us can find each other’s light.”

In this time of religious and political polarization these words have special meaning. Sometimes it is hard to find that light. It may be masked by our own blinders. Or others may be failing to let their light shine brightly.

I spent Christmas in England nestled in the bosom of my loving family. On the cross Atlantic plane trips I watched my fill of “Love Actually” (England’s #1 Christmas movie).

I arrived home a day before last week’s snowfall. Winter is here to stay! My back lot is criss-crossed with deer tracks and the wild turkeys are easily visible against the frozen white landscape.

Now that 2017 is here, it is time for New Year’s resolutions. In addition to losing weight and saving money, I am resolved to have eyes that see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, a soul that never loses faith, and, above all, to be a source of light.