Life by the clock | Notes from Planet Earth

You may not like working with an eye on the clock, but just about every cell in your body is doing just that.

Having all biology attuned to the motions of the cosmos apparently began with the earliest life forms here on Earth, at least for those first single cells (called cyanobacteria) that used sunlight as their source of energy.

Now, nearly all life forms, whether diurnal or nocturnal, whether plant, animal, fungal or bacterial, and whether living in constant light or constant darkness, have built in daily rhythms in their metabolism. It all began with the Earth’s approximately 24 hour day. Most of the more important and complicated metabolic processes such as the transcribing of the genetic code, the translation of this code into specific proteins, and the construction of numerous metabolic products by these proteins, operate on this 24 hour rhythm.

In the more complicated organisms, those with brains like humans, there is a part of the brain, called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), which helps all the different organs maintain this synchronous activity. This part of the brain lies just above the place where the optic nerves coming from the eyes enter the brain. Thus it is close to those sensory organs (our eyes) that are most aware of the daily cycles between light and dark. For many years we’ve known that damage to this part of the brain causes disturbances in an organism’s ability to maintain its normal diurnal rhythm of activity.

This daily rhythm is so strongly embedded in mammals’ physiology that healthy laboratory rodents such as mice will maintain extremely regular alternating hours of sleep and activity whether they are kept continuously in either dark or lighted quarters. For organisms living in the vicinity of ocean shores, tidal rhythms constitute another important cosmic force that has led to the evolution of important additional physiologic rhythms in many of these animals.

More recently we’ve learned that nearly all the cells in our bodies contain numerous genes that are important in determining and maintaining the daily rhythms in the cell’s many thousands of different metabolic activities. These genes have become known as the “clock-controlled genes.”

As many people have experienced, disruption of our daily metabolic rhythms by disease, toxins, change in one’s working hours from day to night, or as a result of travelling to a significantly different time zone often lead to physiologic disorders. Among the disorders precipitated or aggravated by disruptions of one’s circadian rhythm are diabetes, depression, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders and cardiovascular disorders. Even the beneficial activity or effectiveness of many medications will vary depending on the time of day the medication is taken. Likewise our immune systems consistently vary over a 24 hour period in the effectiveness with which they mount an attack on invading viruses or bacteria.

Apparently significant changes in eating times do not directly affect the circadian rhythm of the brain’s metabolic rhythm control center, the SCN, but do disrupt the circadian rhythms of cells in other organs and obesity is a common result of such changes in laboratory animals.