New Year | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo by Kayla Sacco, via Facebook King Neptune’s in Lake George will host a free performance by Margo Macero on Jan. 7.

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.”

Benjamin Franklin said that.

Though one does not have to wait until a new year arrives to become a better person, there’s something nice about having a definitive start date for life goals.

Whether misguided or not, it’s comforting to say: next year, I will be better.

I’m a firm believer that getting involved in the arts can aid anyone in their journey toward betterment.

Here are a few suggestions on how to start your year — and your personal journey — off right with local music, arts and entertainment:

The Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh will open a new exhibit by Ann Praire on Jan. 6. Praire is a Plattsburgh native, whose photographs have been shown in juried art shows throughout the North Country. Praire’s exhibit will be on display throughout the month of January. The opening reception is slated Jan. 6 from 5-8 p.m. For more information, call 564-0064.

“Monsters in the Closet,” an exhibit by Rose Herbert, will open at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh on Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Hebert is a contemporary folk artist best known for her paintings that drip with vibrant colors, organizers say.

“Rose has a fresh, energetic style, very intense, very brash, and we are very lucky to have her work in our gallery,” said Gallery Director David Monette.

Hebert’s artwork will be on display from Jan. 6-27. For more information, call 563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.

The Newman Center in Plattsburgh 16mm film series will screen the 1972 film “The Man,” a Rod Serling screenplay imagining the first African-American presidency 36 years before the fact. Starring James Earl Jones, this undiscovered classic will be shown Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. in a “pre-Inauguration Day special engagement.” Tickets are free, with donations encouraged. For more information, contact serious_61@yahoo.com.

Timothy Messner of SUNY Potsdam will present “Hidden Beneath Our Feet,” a presentation on recent archaeological investigations carried out over the last several years, at the Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake. The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, in the museum auditorium. Admission is $5.

The Wells Memorial Library in Upper Jay will display works by Becky Pace now through February. An artists’ reception for Pace’s exhibit, titled “Becky Pace: New Work,” is slated for Jan. 8 from 1-3 p.m.

Shoreline Cruises in Lake George will offer their annual “Frostbite Cruise Party” on Jan. 1. Tickets cost $40 and include hors d’oeuvres, drink tickets for wine and beer and live entertainment. For more information, visit lakegeorgeshoreline.com.

King Neptune’s in Lake George will host a free performance by Margo Macero on Jan. 7 from 5-8 p.m. This year, Macero was named “best vocalist of New York’s Capital region.” For more information, visit kingneptunespub.com.

The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance will host a transgender/LGBTQ group meeting on Jan. 8 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church. For more information, visit facebook.com/ adkncga.

John Eisenhart will perform at Lake Placid’s Delta Blue on Jan. 7. Eisenhart is known for his mix of 17th century classical guitar pieces and gritty delta blues. The concert is slated from 9 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit deltabluelp.com.

The Saranac Lake Free Library will screen the Jim Griebsch film “Hotel Hope: the Story of Will Rogers Hospital” at noon on Jan. 5 in the Cantwell Room.

Organizers say that the film “provides an overview of the history of Will Rogers Memorial Hospital from its beginnings as the National Vaudeville Artists Lodge in the 1920’s through its many stages of evolution as a hospital.” The movie was made in conjunction Historic Saranac Lake.

This free presentation is part of the Library Luncheon Series. Organizers encourage attendees to bring soup or sandwich. For more information, call 891-4190.

A paint and sip fundraising event is slated for Jan. 8 at the Ticonderoga American Legion Post 224. The program aims to raise money for the Ticonderoga Stewart’s Shop’s Holiday Match Program to benefit local children. Tickets will cost $40. For more information, visit facebook.com/paint12974.