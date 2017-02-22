March 2017 | Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club

× Expand Photo provided International Paper’s Ticonderoga plant recently donated four cases of paper each to the Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Center and Schroon Lake Community Church.

The Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club Events Committee has planned events for March.

Kicking off the month is the general meeting on Wednesday, March 1 beginning at 4 p.m. Dinner will follow at Flanagan’s in Schroon Lake.

On Thursday, March 2 and every Thursday following, bingo is played at the club beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Just Walking is offered from 9-10 a.m on Friday, March 3, as well as every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This is a great way to stretch and walk inside over the winter months. Also on March 3 the seniors will take a trip to the Vermont Flower Show. This Champlain Valley Exposition will be held in Essex Junction, Vt. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. The charge for the show is $12. The group will have lunch before entering the exhibition and stop for a snack on the way home. There is also a snack bar at the flower show.

Every Friday from 12:30-3 p.m. there will be a wide variety of games at the club offered for all interests.

On Tuesday, March 7 and every Tuesday, the bus will go on a shopping trip to Ticonderoga. The bus leaves the club at 12:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 8 the Gourmet Groupies will dine at Sushi Yashi in Lake George. The bus leaves at 4:20 p.m.

Adult coloring will be offered on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Coloring books will be available for those who do not have the supplies. At 1 p.m. the same day, Mexican Train will be played.

The seniors will go to Ticonderoga on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. to go bowling.

Thursday, March 16 the events committee will meet to plan events for April.

On Monday, March 20 there will be a bus trip to the casino in Saratoga Springs as well as a shopping trip in Wilton. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. and they will have lunch before returning home.

There will be a maple tour at the Sugar Mill in Greenwich on Saturday, March 25. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. and breakfast is available for $6.

Wednesday, March 29 nutrition will be in North Hudson. The bus leaves at 10:30 a.m. At 4 p.m. the board of directors will meet at the club.

Nutrition is served at the club Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Members receive the menu in the monthly newsletter and can reserve a meal by calling Keisha Sprague 24 hours in advance at 532-0179. Home delivered meals are also available for shut-ins. For information on any of these events, or to join the club for $20 a year, call 532-7755 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.