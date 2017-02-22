March 2017 | Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club

The Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club Events Committee has planned events for March. 

Kicking off the month is the general meeting on Wednesday, March 1 beginning at 4 p.m. Dinner will follow at Flanagan’s in Schroon Lake. 

On Thursday, March 2 and every Thursday following, bingo is played at the club beginning at 12:30 p.m. 

Just Walking is offered from 9-10 a.m on Friday, March 3, as well as every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This is a great way to stretch and walk inside over the winter months. Also on March 3 the seniors will take a trip to the Vermont Flower Show. This Champlain Valley Exposition will be held in Essex Junction, Vt. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. The charge for the show is $12. The group will have lunch before entering the exhibition and stop for a snack on the way home. There is also a snack bar at the flower show. 

Every Friday from 12:30-3 p.m. there will be a wide variety of games at the club offered for all interests.

On Tuesday, March 7 and every Tuesday, the bus will go on a shopping trip to Ticonderoga. The bus leaves the club at 12:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 8 the Gourmet Groupies will dine at Sushi Yashi in Lake George. The bus leaves at 4:20 p.m. 

Adult coloring will be offered on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Coloring books will be available for those who do not have the supplies. At 1 p.m. the same day, Mexican Train will be played. 

The seniors will go to Ticonderoga on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. to go bowling.

Thursday, March 16 the events committee will meet to plan events for April. 

On Monday, March 20 there will be a bus trip to the casino in Saratoga Springs as well as a shopping trip in Wilton. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. and they will have lunch before returning home. 

There will be a maple tour at the Sugar Mill in Greenwich on Saturday, March 25. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. and breakfast is available for $6. 

Wednesday, March 29 nutrition will be in North Hudson. The bus leaves at 10:30 a.m. At 4 p.m. the board of directors will meet at the club.

Nutrition is served at the club Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Members receive the menu in the monthly newsletter and can reserve a meal by calling Keisha Sprague 24 hours in advance at 532-0179. Home delivered meals are also available for shut-ins. For information on any of these events, or to join the club for $20 a year, call 532-7755 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

