March 2017 | Weather Watch

March 2017 was more like the Winter months one associates with living in the Adirondacks. Rarely, if ever, has March been colder than February, but this year the average temperature for March was significantly colder at 3.7 degrees. It was also a snowy month, as we had our first 20+ inches of snow since Feb. 14-15, 2007 when we had 29.8 inches. This large burst of snow gave new life to Winter sports as they had suffered through a very warm February.

The average temperature was 33.2 degrees and the average low was 13.5 degrees, giving us an average of 23.4 degrees, 6.2 degrees below normal and the third coldest on record.

The coldest March was in 2014 when the average was 20.9 degrees and the warmest was in 2012 when the average was 38.8 degrees. The highest temperature, 56 degrees, was recorded on the second and the coldest temperature, –4 degrees, was recorded on the 11th. There were four days with below zero readings compared to an average of about two. There were 1291 heating degree days bringing our seasonal total to 6321.

Melted precipitation for the month was 3.16 inches, only 0.01 inch below normal. Precipitation fell on 13 days with the greatest amount, 1.60 inches, falling on the 14th and 15th. All of this amount fell as snow giving us 21 inches. Our seasonal melted precipitation is now 9.65 inches, 0.96 inches above normal.

Snowfall was 23.7 inches, 9.1 inches above normal. The largest snowstorm in 10 years was on the 14th and 15th of the month, giving us 21 inches of snow. Our seasonal total is now 72.8 inches, only 1.2 inches below normal.

The river reached its highest level, 7.09 feet, on the 2nd and its lowest level, 3.93 feet, on the 26th and 27th.