May 2017 | Weather Watch

May 2017 will be remembered as a very rainy and cool month, although not as cool as indicated by the average temperature. There were two extremely warm days that raised the average higher than it would have been had they not occurred. The result being that, minus those two unusual days, it was a very cold month of May.

The average high temperature was 63.4 degrees and the average low temperature was 43.5 degrees, giving us an average temperature of 53.4 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal.

The coldest May was in 1997, when the average was 49.6 degrees, the only time when the average for May was in the 40s. The highest temperature, 91 degrees, was recorded on May 18. This was the second highest May temperature on record. The previous record high temperature was a 93 degree reading in 2010.

The coldest temperature, 29 degrees, was recorded on May 4. The last frost here in Riparius was recorded on May 9. The average date of the last frost is May 18. There were 376 degree days measured, bringing our seasonal total to 7,223.5.

Precipitation for the month was 6.75 inches, 2.82 inches above normal and the fourth most on record. The wettest May was in 2011 when 7.69 inches fell, and the driest May was in 2007 when only 0.98 inches was measured.

Measurable precipitation fell on 18 days with the greatest amounts, 1.47 inches, falling on May 25 and 26; 1.46 inches falling on the May 5-7. Our seasonal total is now 21.76 inches, 5.52 inches above normal.

The river reached its highest level, 6.65 feet, on May 8 and its lowest level, 3.74 feet, on May 22. From those levels, one can see that it has been a good season for the rafting business.