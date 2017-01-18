Memories come flooding in | Turning back the pages

It has been a pleasure that I was able to strike a cord in the memories of several good readers upon topics written in this column in the last few weeks. I wrote on Jan. 17 about McKinney’s store which once existed in Lewisville (River Street) in Warrensburg. This story stemmed from a conversation that I had with Harold McKinney of Fort Edward, a gentleman who grew up in Warrensburg. Harold was the grandson of Florence (Reynolds) and Wilbur McKinney, not the son as the story stated.

Florence ran the grocery store beginning in the early 1940’s. Harold is the son of Charles McKinney, Florence’s son, who is mentioned in the story.

I had a very pleasant telephone conversation with Marie Kensey, now of Lake George, about the history of the McKinney family and I have come very close to locating a picture of the store but so far it has alluded me. I am hoping for better luck in the coming future.

The original mercantile and grocery store was operated by James Freeman Cameron and he eventually, around 1900, sold his share of the store to Charles Bowen. I received a call from Joan Bowen, of Warrensburg, who tells me that her late husband was a direct descendent of this gentleman whom we think is buried in the Reynolds Cemetery in Thurman. This is the same Bowen family for which Bowen Hill is named in Thurman and that is a story for another day.

David Culver, super star

In the Jan. 14 issue of the Sun, in this column, I wrote about my late Friend, David Culver, who died in 1993. I received several interesting telephone calls from Sun readers who remembered him.

I received a special telephone call from my friend of many years. Edwin Baker, a former supervisor of Thurman. Eddie mentioned that David had a large collections of fine musical instruments that had been autographed by famous country and western stars with whom David had played his banjo with over the years.

Edwin commented upon my mention that Dave Culver told me he kept his money in the “bank,” namely a dirt hole in the bank of the Schroon River and I naively believed the story.

Edwin is the brother of former Warrensburg Supervisor Maynard Baker and also James Baker, of Warrensburg. James used to baby sit for me when he was in high school. He went on to study for the ministry. He ended up working for Warren County taking care of elderly people. Devoted to his job, he was the next door neighbor of Dave Culver whom he took care of and watched out for.

I am told that Dave did not trust banks because he had once lived through the bank failure crash of 1929 that led into the great depression of the 1930’s and he kept his money close at hand. He confided to Jim that he secured his money at home. After his death Jim and a member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, searched the house and found, I am told, a considerable amount of money, here and there, that Dave had saved over the years. There goes my river bank theory!

Hot time in the old town

A few weeks ago I wrote in this column about some very disastrous fires and tear downs that have occurred in Warrensburg over the years that have drastically changed the history of the town. One place I did not have room to write about was the Glen Road Inn, on Route 28, in Warrensburg.

One special memory of the place warms my heart. I have a vague recollection that the place was owned by a lady named “Hazel,” and I can not remember the year that the bar burned in a spectacular fire.

I seem to remember that Hazel was David’s girlfriend. The Glen Road Inn was a ramshackle old building that drew a big crowd on Saturday nights for beer and square dancing to country and western music. This place is not to be confused with the Glen Rose Inn, formerly in Chestertown.

One particular Saturday night I was there for the first time and the music was blaring and the old wooden floor was bouncing under the square dancer’s feet.

Suddenly from the back room, Dave Culver appeared wearing a bright red tight fitting suit of wool long johns and wearing a pair of roller skates.

To the amazement of the bar patrons and the dancers alike, he skillfully skated in and out of the square dancer’s formations and blew kisses to everyone in the crowd who watched with astonishment. He was a sensation!

Many months later, after probably someone allowed the old woodstove to get too hot and the place burned down, I asked David what his thoughts were about the fire. He said that it was always drafty and cold in the building and that you had to drink a lot of beer to keep warm and that particular night was the only time he could ever remember when the place warmed up on its own.

As the old saying goes, “The past is a bucket of ashes!”

Pardon the pun.

