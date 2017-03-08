Monopoly | Mill Creek Musings

This weekend we change the clocks, and the spring solstice is March 20. These two factors give rise to hope that spring is around the corner. I realize that here in the Adirondacks, it can snow well into April and beyond. I believe they call spring snow “poor man’s fertilizer.”

The day before the solstice, March 19, will be an historic event: World Monopoly Day. That is when Hasbro, the maker of Monopoly, will announce what token will replace the thimble.

That’s right folks — the thimble is on its way out the door. It follows on the heels of the flatiron, which left the premises in 2013. A cat came in to replace it.

The thimble and flatiron have been part of the iconic Monopoly board game since its inception in 1935. I did some research and discovered that the original six token pieces were the top hat, thimble, flatiron, shoe, battleship and cannon.

The race car, purse, wheelbarrow and Scottie dog were added in the 1950s.

I understand the logic behind losing the thimble. Darning socks is a lost art. My grandmother used a thimble when she did her cut-out embroidery, but I don’t even own one. It is not the loss of the thimble that concerns me — it is what may replace it.

Members of the public were polled. (They didn’t ask me.) I understand that the voting included 56 new tokens and eight old ones. Among the many possibilities are: penguin, TV, Mr. Monopoly, watch, wheel, bunny slippers and a rubber ducky.

The winners, to be announced on March 19, will be reflected in a new version of the game available in August.